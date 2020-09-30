Third-gen Hyundai i20 Gets Sportier-Looking N Line Trim

Published On Sep 30, 2020 04:16 PM By Saransh for Hyundai Elite i20 2020

Is the Hyundai i20 N Line more than just a cosmetic job?

Third-gen Hyundai i20 expected to launch later this year or by early-2021.

N-Line revealed in Europe gets sportier-looking enhancement inside and out.

Hyundai i20 N Line India launch unlikely.

India-spec model will be offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine along with a 1.5-litre diesel.

Sport or Turbo -- sportier-looking trim likely on the cards for India.

Hyundai unveiled the third-gen i20 in February 2020. The carmaker has now revealed the i20 N Line, which is a sportier-looking version of the premium hatchback. It gets a slightly updated exterior and interior along with a more powerful engine.

Up front, it gets a redesigned front grille with an N-Line badge and a new sportier bumper featuring a grey line connecting the fog lamp housing. The side profile remains unchanged save for the new 17-inch alloy wheels and blacked-out side skirting. The rear gets slightly updated connected tail lamps and a sportier bumper with twin exhaust pipes.

On the inside, the layout remains unchanged but it gets the all-black treatment. It also features some N-Line exclusive elements such as N-branded sporty seats with red stitching and N logo as well as N-branded steering wheel, metal pedals, and N gear shift knob with red stitching. These red highlights are also present on the AC vents and door handles.

Under the hood, along with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine making 84PS, the i20 N Line also gets a more powerful 1.0-litre turbo engine like the standard model. It is offered in two states of tune: 100PS and 120PS, both with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The 1.0-litre turbo engine is already on offer in cars such as the Grand i10 Nios Turbo (100PS) and the Venue Turbo (120PS). Hyundai is also offering an option of iMT (clutchless manual transmission) with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine like the Venue. Aside from this, the N Line also gets a 7-speed DCT and manual option.

The i20 N Line will go on sale in European markets in early-2021. Expect the standard third-gen i20 by the end of 2020 or early-2021. Hyundai is unlikely to launch the i20 N Line in India but it is expected to introduce the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine on the new i20 in the sportier-looking Sport or Turbo variant -- like the Venue and Verna. The new i20 will rekindle its rivalry with the likes of the Tata Altroz, Maruti Baleno and Volkswagen Polo.

