English | हिंदी

These Were The Top 10 Best-selling Cars In January 2024

Modified On Feb 12, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

  • 8080 Views
  • Write a comment

Out of the 10 cars on the list, three models registered a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 50 percent or more in January 2024 sales

Top 10 best-selling cars in January 2024

The first month of 2024 is over and it witnessed a surge of month-on-month (MoM) demand in the Indian automotive industry following the drop in sales at the end of 2023. Almost all cars on this list also saw a positive year-on-year (YoY) growth in demand. Here’s a detailed look at how each model fared in January 2024 sales:

Model

January 2024

January 2023

December 2023

Maruti Baleno

19,630

16,357

10,669

Tata Punch

17,978

12,006

13,787

Maruti Wagon R

17,756

20,466

8,578

Tata Nexon

17,182

15,567

15,284

Maruti Dzire

16,773

11,317

14,012

Maruti Swift

15,370

16,440

11,843

Maruti Brezza

15,303

14,359

12,844

Maruti Ertiga

14,632

9,750

12,975

Mahindra Scorpio

14,293

8,715

11,355

Maruti Fronx

13,643

9,692

Also Check Out: 10 Best Selling Car Brands Of January 2024: Hyundai Beats Tata To Regain 2nd Place

Key Takeaways

Maruti Baleno

  • The Maruti Baleno, with nearly 20,000 units sold, took the top spot in January 2024’s sales list. Its year-on-year (YoY) figure went up by 20 percent while the MoM jump nearly saw its demand double.

Tata Punch EV

  • The next three top-sellers for January 2024 were the Tata Punch, Maruti Wagon R, and Tata Nexon whose sales ranged between 17,000 and 18,000 units. Of the trio, the Punch witnessed the biggest YoY growth of 50 percent. Do note that numbers of the Punch and Nexon also include sales of the Punch EV and Nexon EV respectively.

  • Close on the heels of the Nexon was the Maruti Dzire (the only sedan on the list) with total sales of almost 16,800 units. Its month-on-month (MoM) sales shot up by 2,000-odd units.

Maruti Brezza

  • With sales numbers ranging between 15,000 and 16,000 units, the Maruti Swift and Maruti Brezza occupied the next two spots on the January 2024 list. While the hatchback witnessed a YoY drop of seven percent, the Brezza’s YoY number grew by seven percent.

Mahindra Scoprio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio N

  • The YoY sales numbers of both the Maruti Ertiga and Mahindra Scorpio (includes both Classic and Scorpio N) increased by more than 50 percent.

  • With over 13,600 units dispatched, the Maruti Fronx made its onto this list. Its MoM number jumped up by nearly 4,000 units.

Read More on : Baleno AMT

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Baleno

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Used Cars Big Savings Banner

Found a car you want to buy?

Save upto 40% on Used Cars
  • Quality Used Cars
  • Affordable Prices
  • Trusted Sellers
View Used Baleno in New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Hatchback Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
These Were The Top 10 Best-selling Cars In January 2024
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience