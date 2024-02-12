Modified On Feb 12, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

Out of the 10 cars on the list, three models registered a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 50 percent or more in January 2024 sales

The first month of 2024 is over and it witnessed a surge of month-on-month (MoM) demand in the Indian automotive industry following the drop in sales at the end of 2023. Almost all cars on this list also saw a positive year-on-year (YoY) growth in demand. Here’s a detailed look at how each model fared in January 2024 sales:

Model January 2024 January 2023 December 2023 Maruti Baleno 19,630 16,357 10,669 Tata Punch 17,978 12,006 13,787 Maruti Wagon R 17,756 20,466 8,578 Tata Nexon 17,182 15,567 15,284 Maruti Dzire 16,773 11,317 14,012 Maruti Swift 15,370 16,440 11,843 Maruti Brezza 15,303 14,359 12,844 Maruti Ertiga 14,632 9,750 12,975 Mahindra Scorpio 14,293 8,715 11,355 Maruti Fronx 13,643 – 9,692

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Baleno, with nearly 20,000 units sold, took the top spot in January 2024’s sales list. Its year-on-year (YoY) figure went up by 20 percent while the MoM jump nearly saw its demand double.

The next three top-sellers for January 2024 were the Tata Punch, Maruti Wagon R, and Tata Nexon whose sales ranged between 17,000 and 18,000 units. Of the trio, the Punch witnessed the biggest YoY growth of 50 percent. Do note that numbers of the Punch and Nexon also include sales of the Punch EV and Nexon EV respectively.

Close on the heels of the Nexon was the Maruti Dzire (the only sedan on the list) with total sales of almost 16,800 units. Its month-on-month (MoM) sales shot up by 2,000-odd units.

With sales numbers ranging between 15,000 and 16,000 units, the Maruti Swift and Maruti Brezza occupied the next two spots on the January 2024 list. While the hatchback witnessed a YoY drop of seven percent, the Brezza’s YoY number grew by seven percent.

The YoY sales numbers of both the Maruti Ertiga and Mahindra Scorpio (includes both Classic and Scorpio N) increased by more than 50 percent.

With over 13,600 units dispatched, the Maruti Fronx made its onto this list. Its MoM number jumped up by nearly 4,000 units.

