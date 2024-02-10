10 Best Selling Car Brands Of January 2024: Hyundai Beats Tata To Regain 2nd Place
Published On Feb 10, 2024 10:01 AM By Ansh
Maruti is still in first place, with more sales than Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra combined
With the start of the new year, many carmakers registered an upward tick in sales, as suggested by the brand-wise split of the January 2024 car sales figures. Like every month, Maruti remained on top of the list of highest selling cars, however, Tata lost its place which it gained in December 2023 to Hyundai. Here are the details of the highest selling car brands of January 2024.
|
Brand
|
January 2024
|
December 2023
|
MoM Growth (%)
|
January 2023
|
YoY Growth (%)
|
Maruti
|
1,66,802
|
1,04,778
|
59.2
|
1,47,348
|
13.2
|
Hyundai
|
57,115
|
42,750
|
33.6
|
50,106
|
14
|
Tata
|
53,635
|
43,471
|
23.4
|
47,990
|
11.8
|
Mahindra
|
43,068
|
35,171
|
22.5
|
33,040
|
30.4
|
Kia
|
23,769
|
12,536
|
89.6
|
28,634
|
-17
|
Toyota
|
23,197
|
21,372
|
8.5
|
12,728
|
82.3
|
Honda
|
8,681
|
7,902
|
9.9
|
7,821
|
11
|
Renault
|
3,826
|
1,988
|
92.5
|
3,008
|
27.2
|
MG
|
3,825
|
4,400
|
-13.1
|
4,114
|
-7
|
Volkswagen
|
3,267
|
4,930
|
-33.7
|
2,906
|
12.4
Takeaways
-
Maruti continues to be on top, with sales of nearly 1.67 lakh units in January 2024. The carmaker witnessed a big month-over-month (MoM) growth of almost 60 percent, and its year-over-year (YoY) sales also increased by more than 13 percent.
-
Hyundai regained its second place on the list of highest cars this month. Its monthly sales grew by close to34 percent and yearly sales rose by 14 percent.
-
While Tata did fall to the third place, it still managed to get positive growth in both MoM (over 23 percent) and YoY (almost 12 percent) sales figures, thus achieving total sales of over 50,000 units.
-
Mahindra’s sales crossed the 40,000 units mark in January 2024. Its MoM sales rose by 22.5 percent and YoY figures grew by over 30 percent.
-
Kia’s monthly sales almost doubled as it sold more than 23,000 units in January 2024. But, compared to January 2023, its YoY sales figures declined by 17 percent.
-
Toyota saw a huge increase in its YoY sales this January (by over 82 percent), while its monthly sales grew by 8.5 percent. It is also the last brand to cross the 10,000 units sales mark.
-
Honda’s MoM and YoY sales had a similar growth in January. Its monthly sales increased by almost 10 percent, and yearly sales witnessed a growth of 11 percent.
-
Renault is the last brand on the list which did not see any form of decline in sales. Its monthly sales almost doubled, and yearly sales grew by over 27 percent.
-
MG is the only brand which suffered losses in both monthly and yearly sales. Its MoM sales dropped by over 13 percent and yearly sales fell by 7 percent.
-
Lastly, Volkswagen has taken the 10th place in the list of highest selling brands. While it did suffer a loss of over 33 percent in monthly sales, its yearly sales figures still managed to increase by over 12 percent.
