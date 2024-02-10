Published On Feb 10, 2024 10:01 AM By Ansh

Maruti is still in first place, with more sales than Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra combined

With the start of the new year, many carmakers registered an upward tick in sales, as suggested by the brand-wise split of the January 2024 car sales figures. Like every month, Maruti remained on top of the list of highest selling cars, however, Tata lost its place which it gained in December 2023 to Hyundai. Here are the details of the highest selling car brands of January 2024.

Brand January 2024 December 2023 MoM Growth (%) January 2023 YoY Growth (%) Maruti 1,66,802 1,04,778 59.2 1,47,348 13.2 Hyundai 57,115 42,750 33.6 50,106 14 Tata 53,635 43,471 23.4 47,990 11.8 Mahindra 43,068 35,171 22.5 33,040 30.4 Kia 23,769 12,536 89.6 28,634 -17 Toyota 23,197 21,372 8.5 12,728 82.3 Honda 8,681 7,902 9.9 7,821 11 Renault 3,826 1,988 92.5 3,008 27.2 MG 3,825 4,400 -13.1 4,114 -7 Volkswagen 3,267 4,930 -33.7 2,906 12.4

Takeaways

Maruti continues to be on top, with sales of nearly 1.67 lakh units in January 2024. The carmaker witnessed a big month-over-month (MoM) growth of almost 60 percent, and its year-over-year (YoY) sales also increased by more than 13 percent.

Hyundai regained its second place on the list of highest cars this month. Its monthly sales grew by close to34 percent and yearly sales rose by 14 percent.

While Tata did fall to the third place, it still managed to get positive growth in both MoM (over 23 percent) and YoY (almost 12 percent) sales figures, thus achieving total sales of over 50,000 units.

Mahindra’s sales crossed the 40,000 units mark in January 2024. Its MoM sales rose by 22.5 percent and YoY figures grew by over 30 percent.

Kia’s monthly sales almost doubled as it sold more than 23,000 units in January 2024. But, compared to January 2023, its YoY sales figures declined by 17 percent.

Toyota saw a huge increase in its YoY sales this January (by over 82 percent), while its monthly sales grew by 8.5 percent. It is also the last brand to cross the 10,000 units sales mark.

Honda’s MoM and YoY sales had a similar growth in January. Its monthly sales increased by almost 10 percent, and yearly sales witnessed a growth of 11 percent.

Renault is the last brand on the list which did not see any form of decline in sales. Its monthly sales almost doubled, and yearly sales grew by over 27 percent.

MG is the only brand which suffered losses in both monthly and yearly sales. Its MoM sales dropped by over 13 percent and yearly sales fell by 7 percent.