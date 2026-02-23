Upcoming Skoda Kushaq Facelift Production Begins At Chakan Plant Ahead Of Its Launch

Skoda India recently unveiled the updated 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift and has also started accepting pre-bookings for the same. If you’ve booked one, this news is for you - Skoda has started the production of the new Kushaq in their Chakan, Pune factory. While the prices have yet to be announced, the new Kushaq brings meaningful refreshes to its feature set and subtle tweaks to its design. Here’s an account of the updates it has been given:

Design

The Skoda Kushaq facelift brings a refreshed fascia with a slightly wider butterfly grille, LED headlights, foglights and DRLs. A connected light strip runs through the grille, which adds to its bling. Do note that the Kushaq will now come with a Monte Carlo edition straight from launch, which has some blacked-out tweaks to its grille and bumper and a red highlight over the grille for a sportier touch.

Note: The new Skoda Kushaq is available in four standard variants: Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, and Prestige, as well as a top-end Monte Carlo trim.

The silhouette is pretty familiar as before. It sits on 16 to 17-inch alloy wheels across variants. If you want to take a closer look at the design revisions in the Kushaq, we recommend you check out our 25-image gallery.

At the rear, the Kushaq sports a cool look with an illuminated Skoda lettering integrated into the connected LED lighting strip. Other than that, the tailgate and rear bumper are kept neat and clean.

Interior & Features

Inside, the new Kushaq largely relies on a new colour scheme for the look refresh, as there are hardly any significant changes to the earlier layout. The leatherette upholstery and new dual-tone ambient lighting give it a premium vibe.

Some of its key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, a 6-speaker sound system, and auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, connected car tech and a wireless phone charger.

Luxury Update: A notable upgrade in the Kushaq, which also happens to be a first in its segment, is a massaging function for its rear seats. This will surely keep chauffeur-driven customers happy and is quite a luxury car-like comfort to have!

When it comes to safety, the Kushaq has all the basics checked with features like 6 airbags as standard, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), all four-wheel disc brakes (only 1.5-litre TSI), electronic stability control, hill start assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and front parking sensors. However, the lack of ADAS (advanced driver assistance suite) and a 360-degree camera will hurt it in appeal to buyers.

Powertrain

The fun-to-drive turbo engines of the Kushaq remain the same. However, Skoda has updated the 6-speed automatic gearbox of the 1-litre TSI engine to an 8-speed unit for smoother shifts.

Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT* (New) 7-speed DCT^ Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq is expected to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It has quite a few new rivals up against lately, including the new Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra and Maruti Victoris. Besides, it will also rival the Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate and MG Astor.