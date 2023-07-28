Modified On Jul 28, 2023 05:47 PM By Tarun for Mercedes-Benz V-Class 2024

Sharper styling, more upmarket interiors, and richer technology make these vans even more luxurious

The 2024 Mercedes Benz V-Class has made its international premiere and the line of luxury vans offer an even more impressive list of features.. It receives a more modern exterior design with a refreshed layout for the cabin and more technology. Here are five things you need to know about the new V-Class:

More Elegant To Look At

The new V-Class, despite carrying the same van-type silhouette, sports a significantly fresher look. The bigger grille with illuminated surround, sharper LED lights, and more aggressive bumpers make the van more appealing to the luxury-segment buyers.

The side profile flaunts the new aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, offered in sizes ranging from 17 to 19 inches. At the back, you get minimal cosmetic changes with a slightly tweaked tail lamp design and windscreen detailing.

Moreover, the V-Class now looks more handsome and appealing than the previous version.

An Elevated Cabin Experience

The changes on the inside are more significant, with the V-Class sporting a new interior layout matching the rest of the Mercedes-Benz lineup. The wide flowing dashboard layout looks quite premium and soothing to the eyes. It now finally comes with dual integrated displays.

A new steering wheel, sleeker AC vents, and the end-to-end ambient lighting strip are some of the new elements you see on board. It still has the floating centre console housing the climate control switches and infotainment controls with the trackpad, but in a new avatar.

It is offered in four and six-seater configurations, the former offering a more luxurious experience.

Also Read: The Bigger, The Better? These 10 Cars Have The Biggest Displays In The World

Features Galore

Up front, there’s the new-age Mercedes dual display setup, housing two 12.3-inch screens for the touchscreen system and virtual cockpit (digital instrument cluster), featuring the latest MBUX infotainment.

For more convenience and relaxation, there’s the heated steering wheel, 64-colour ambient lighting, electrically adjustable seats with lumbar support, and several driving assistant features including attention assist, active brake assist, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and parking assistant.

Obviously, the rear passengers are the focus on the V-Class, , with no dearth of luxury. On offer are electrically sliding doors, tinted rear windows, USB chargers under the seats, and a huge panoramic sunroof.

Then there’s the Marco Polo edition which is basically a luxurious camper with seats that can be reclined for comfort, a small kitchen with a sink and electric stove, and storage compartments.

How About An Electric V-Class?

Mercedes has also revealed the updated EQV, the electric version of the V-Class. The powertrain details of the EQV as well as the new V-Class are yet to be disclosed. There’s also the Vito and e-Vito versions, which will cater to the commercial segment.

We’re expecting the EQV to offer a claimed range of around 400 kilometres. The ICE versions or the regular V-Class could feature a choice of petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology as we see on other Mercedes offerings.

Also Read: 10 Best EVs With Highest Range In The Market

Is It India-bound?

The previous version of the V-Class was launched in India in 2019 but was discontinued in 2022. We’re expecting the updated Mercedes van to reach India sometime in 2024 as a rival to the Toyota Velfire, with a sticker price of around Rs 90 lakh onwards.