A new-generation sedan and its facelifted rival along with a new SUV-crossover will go on sale this March

The third month of 2023 has few but very important launches. Hyundai’s bringing in the all-new generation of its sedan while its prime competitor from Honda is also getting an update. Not just that, but we could have a new crossover-SUV from Maruti and possibly, a new electric hatchback.

Here are the four cars that we are expecting in March:

New Hyundai Verna

Launch Date - 21 March

Expected Price - Rs 10 lakh onwards

Hyundai has confirmed that it will launch the all-new Verna in March. Bookings for the sedan are already open and the first set of sketches suggest that it will be sportier-looking than the outgoing model. The new Verna will be larger and more premium as well. In terms of features, we’re expecting a bigger touchscreen system, a new digital driver’s display, and ADAS. While the diesel engine will be discontinued, its 1.5-litre petrol engine will remain. Moreover, the new Verna will sport a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which could deliver up to 160PS.

Facelifted Honda City

Launch Date - 2 March

Expected Price - Rs 11 lakh onwards

The Verna’s rival will also be updated in early March with a minor facelift. The new Honda City will get minor visual changes inside and out and is also expected to get new features like ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and ADAS (from its hybrid variant). As per our recent findings, the City might also get a more affordable ‘SV’ variant with the facelift. Similarly, even its hybrid counterpart is expected with a more accessible ‘V’ variant. The sedan will continue with its 1.5-litre petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains but with BS6 Phase 2 compliance.

Maruti Fronx

Expected Launch Date - Mid March

Expected Price - Rs 8 lakh onwards

Maruti is expected to reveal the prices of the Fronx SUV-crossover by mid-March. The Fronx carries a mixed styling of the Baleno and the Grand Vitara. The cabin looks quite similar to the Baleno and there are some highlights borrowed from the strong-hybrid Maruti SUV. While it gets the Baleno’s 1.2-litre petrol engine, the Fronx brings back Maruti’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine in a mild-hybrid avatar. In terms of features, the Fronx will get a nine-touchscreen system, wireless charger, head-up display, a 360-degree camera, and up to six airbags.

Citroen eC3

Expected Launch Date - Early March

Expected Price - Rs 11 lakh onwards

The electric version of the C3 hatchback is also expected to go on sale in early March. It looks just like its petrol counterpart, without the exhaust pipe. It will get a 29.2kWh battery pack that should offer a range of up to 320 kms (ARAI-claimed). The eC3 claims to deliver 57PS and 143Nm on the tap. Even the features list would be the same as that of its petrol counterpart, with a 10-inch touchscreen system, keyless entry, a digital instrument cluster, and dual front airbags.

Toyota Innova Crysta

Expected Launch Date - Mid March

Expected Price - Rs 20 lakh onwards

The Innova Crysta, was expected to go on sale in February, but it didn't happen. Now, we're expecting the prices of the MPV to be revealed this month. While the new generation Innova is already on sale, the older model will continue to co-exist in a single diesel-manual guise. It will be available in multiple trims with features such as automatic projector headlamps, powered driver's seat, a touchscreen system, cruise control, and up to seven airbags.

Besides these cars, we’re also expecting the prices of the new-gen Lexus RH and Maruti Brezza CNG. These cars were expected in February but were not launched.