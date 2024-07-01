  • English
Tata Punch EV Empowered S Medium Range vs Citroen eC3 Shine: Which EV To Buy?

Published On Jul 01, 2024 07:11 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

The Citroen eC3 has a larger battery pack, but the Tata Punch EV is more tech loaded

Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3

The Tata Punch EV was launched in January this year as an all-electric alternative to the Punch, available with two battery pack and electric powertrain options. One of the key rivals to the Punch EV is the Citroen eC3, and its one-below-top Empowered S medium-range variant is closely priced to the top-spec Shine variant of the eC3. Here’s how they compare in terms of specs and features on paper.

Price

Tata Punch EV Empowered S Medium Range

Citroen eC3 Shine

Rs 13.29 lakh

Rs 13.26 lakh

  • The Punch EV Empowered S Medium range is just Rs 3,000 more expensive than the eC3’s top-spec variant.

Dimensions

Dimensions

Tata Punch EV

Citroen eC3

Length

3857 mm

3981 mm

Width

1742 mm

1733 mm

Height

1633 mm

Up to 1604 mm (with roof rails)

Wheelbase

2445 mm

2540 mm

Boot Space

366 litres

315 litres

  • Though the Punch EV is wider than the eC3, the latter is longer and taller than the Punch EV.

  • The eC3 also has a 95 mm longer wheelbase than that of the Punch EV.

Tata Punch EV Boot Space

  • However, the Punch EV offers 51 litres of additional boot space compared to the eC3.

Electric Powertrain

Specifications

Tata Punch EV Medium Range

Citroen eC3

Battery Pack

25 kWh

29.2 kWh

Electric Motor

1

1

Power

82 PS

57 PS

Torque

114 Nm

143 Nm

Claimed Range

315 km

320 km

  • The Citroen eC3 has a larger battery pack compared to that of the Punch EV, hence Citroen’s electric hatchback offers a slightly higher claimed  range as well.

  • However, it’s the Punch EV whose electric powertrain offers more performance on paper as it is 25 PS more powerful than the eC3.

  • But, the eC3 offers 29 Nm of higher torque output than the Punch EV.

Charging

Charger

Tata Punch EV Medium Range

Citroen eC3

DC Fast Charger (10-80 %)

56 minutes

57 minutes

15 A / 3.3 kW Charger (10-100 %)

9.4 Hours

10.5 hours

  • Despite the difference in the size of their battery packs, both have almost equal charging times using a DC fast charger.

  • Due to its larger battery pack, the Citroen eC3 takes over 1 hour extra to charge from 10-100 percent using a regular AC charger.

Feature Highlights

Features

Tata Punch EV Empowered S

Citroen eC3 Shine

Exterior

  • Auto LED headlights

  • Connected LED DRLs with dynamic turn indicators and welcome/ goodbye animations

  • Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Halogen headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • Front fog lamps (Vibe Pack)

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

Interior

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Mood lighting

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Comfort & Convenience

  • Automatic AC

  • Air purifier

  • All four power windows

  • Front USB Type-C fast charging port

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function

  • Cruise control

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Rear armrest

  • Paddle shifters for multi-mode regen

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Multi-drive modes: City/Sport

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Manual AC

  • 12V front charging port

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • One-touch down all four power windows

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Day/Night IRVM

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 10.2-inch touchscreen

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear parking camera

  • ABS with EBD

  • Hill hold assist

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Rear wiper with auto defogger

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • For a premium of just Rs 3,000, the Tata Punch EV is clearly a more value for money choice over the Citroen eC3. It is not only more tech loaded, but also offers more safety features as well.

  • Tata’s all-electric micro SUV gets amenities like automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, automatic AC, air purifier, cruise control, and a single-pane sunroof, all of which are not present in the Citroen eC3.

  • However both EVs get over 10-inch touchscreens and both also support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Punch EV gets a 6-speaker sound system compared to the 4-speaker sound system of the eC3.

  • The safety kit on the Punch EV includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hold assist, and a rear parking camera. In comparison, the eC3 only gets dual front airbags, and misses out on all other aforementioned safety features mentioned for the Punch EV.

Final Takeaway

Based on the comparison, it is very clear that the Punch EV is a lot more tech loaded and a safer option over the Citroen eC3. The eC3 on other hand offers a larger battery pack but misses out on many comfort and convenience features. Hence, if you are looking for a better packaged EV in the same price range, you should buy Tata Punch EV. However if you prioritise a slightly larger battery pack having more range over creature comforts, while having some extra legroom at the back, the eC3 is worth considering.

