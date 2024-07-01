Published On Jul 01, 2024 07:11 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

The Citroen eC3 has a larger battery pack, but the Tata Punch EV is more tech loaded

The Tata Punch EV was launched in January this year as an all-electric alternative to the Punch, available with two battery pack and electric powertrain options. One of the key rivals to the Punch EV is the Citroen eC3, and its one-below-top Empowered S medium-range variant is closely priced to the top-spec Shine variant of the eC3. Here’s how they compare in terms of specs and features on paper.

Price

Tata Punch EV Empowered S Medium Range Citroen eC3 Shine Rs 13.29 lakh Rs 13.26 lakh

The Punch EV Empowered S Medium range is just Rs 3,000 more expensive than the eC3’s top-spec variant.

Dimensions

Dimensions Tata Punch EV Citroen eC3 Length 3857 mm 3981 mm Width 1742 mm 1733 mm Height 1633 mm Up to 1604 mm (with roof rails) Wheelbase 2445 mm 2540 mm Boot Space 366 litres 315 litres

Though the Punch EV is wider than the eC3, the latter is longer and taller than the Punch EV.

The eC3 also has a 95 mm longer wheelbase than that of the Punch EV.

However, the Punch EV offers 51 litres of additional boot space compared to the eC3.

Electric Powertrain

Specifications Tata Punch EV Medium Range Citroen eC3 Battery Pack 25 kWh 29.2 kWh Electric Motor 1 1 Power 82 PS 57 PS Torque 114 Nm 143 Nm Claimed Range 315 km 320 km

The Citroen eC3 has a larger battery pack compared to that of the Punch EV, hence Citroen’s electric hatchback offers a slightly higher claimed range as well.

However, it’s the Punch EV whose electric powertrain offers more performance on paper as it is 25 PS more powerful than the eC3.

But, the eC3 offers 29 Nm of higher torque output than the Punch EV.

Charging

Charger Tata Punch EV Medium Range Citroen eC3 DC Fast Charger (10-80 %) 56 minutes 57 minutes 15 A / 3.3 kW Charger (10-100 %) 9.4 Hours 10.5 hours

Despite the difference in the size of their battery packs, both have almost equal charging times using a DC fast charger.

Due to its larger battery pack, the Citroen eC3 takes over 1 hour extra to charge from 10-100 percent using a regular AC charger.

Feature Highlights

Features Tata Punch EV Empowered S Citroen eC3 Shine Exterior Auto LED headlights

Connected LED DRLs with dynamic turn indicators and welcome/ goodbye animations

Front LED fog lamps with cornering function

16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails Halogen headlights

LED DRLs

Front fog lamps (Vibe Pack)

15-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails Interior Fabric seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Mood lighting Fabric seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel Comfort & Convenience Automatic AC

Air purifier

All four power windows

Front USB Type-C fast charging port

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function

Cruise control

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Rear armrest

Paddle shifters for multi-mode regen

Auto-dimming IRVM

Multi-drive modes: City/Sport

Single-pane sunroof Manual AC

12V front charging port

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

One-touch down all four power windows

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Day/Night IRVM Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

7-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system 10.2-inch touchscreen

Semi-digital driver’s display

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

ABS with EBD

Hill hold assist

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear wiper with auto defogger

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

For a premium of just Rs 3,000, the Tata Punch EV is clearly a more value for money choice over the Citroen eC3. It is not only more tech loaded, but also offers more safety features as well.

Tata’s all-electric micro SUV gets amenities like automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, automatic AC, air purifier, cruise control, and a single-pane sunroof, all of which are not present in the Citroen eC3.

However both EVs get over 10-inch touchscreens and both also support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Punch EV gets a 6-speaker sound system compared to the 4-speaker sound system of the eC3.

The safety kit on the Punch EV includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hold assist, and a rear parking camera. In comparison, the eC3 only gets dual front airbags, and misses out on all other aforementioned safety features mentioned for the Punch EV.

Final Takeaway

Based on the comparison, it is very clear that the Punch EV is a lot more tech loaded and a safer option over the Citroen eC3. The eC3 on other hand offers a larger battery pack but misses out on many comfort and convenience features. Hence, if you are looking for a better packaged EV in the same price range, you should buy Tata Punch EV. However if you prioritise a slightly larger battery pack having more range over creature comforts, while having some extra legroom at the back, the eC3 is worth considering.

