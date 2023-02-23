Published On Feb 23, 2023 06:34 PM By Tarun for Honda City

The facelifted version of the sedan is arriving in March with minor styling changes, new features, and updated powertrains

The facelifted City could get a new base-spec SV variant, which will bring down its starting price.

The new base variant could miss out on features like alloy wheels, touchscreen system, and cruise control.

The City Hybrid is also likely to get a more accessible ‘V’ variant, which would reduce the strong-hybrid’s entry price.

The new V variant could borrow its features from the regular City’s V variant.

The City currently retails from Rs 11.87 lakh to Rs 15.62 lakh; Hybrid priced at Rs 19.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to our dealer sources, we’ve learnt that the facelifted Honda City and City eHEV (strong-hybrid) could get new entry-level variants, which will bring down their starting prices. Offline bookings for the sedan are now open ahead of its expected price announcement on March 2.

The fifth-gen City is currently available in V, VX, and ZX trims, starting from Rs 11.87 lakh. Its Skoda–Volkswagen rivals are priced around Rs 50,000 lesser, meanwhile the outgoing Verna starts at Rs 9.64 lakh and the new one is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh. The facelifted City is likely to get a new base-spec ‘SV’ variant, which could make it as affordable as its rivals.

Also See: Honda’s All-new SUV To Rival Maruti Grand Vitara Seen On Indian Roads For 1st Time

The City’s current entry-level V variant is quite feature-rich as it comes equipped with alloy wheels, a touchscreen system, automatic AC, cruise control, paddle shifters, rear parking camera, hill start assist, and TPMS. Most of these features will likely be dropped for the SV variant, which would make it less premium but significantly affordable.

Even the City Hybrid (e:HEV) could also get more accessible, with the addition of a new entry level ‘V’ variant. It could be based on the regular City’s V variant’s feature list but with strong-hybrid technology. This variant could make the frugal powertrain more affordable than the current ZX Sensing e:HEV by around Rs 2 lakh, which retails at Rs 19.89 lakh .

(all prices ex-showroom)

Changes To The Facelift

The facelifted City will sport minor cosmetic changes, mostly limited to the exterior, including more striking LED DRLs, a tweaked grille, and a redone front bumper. Inside the cabin, there are no styling changes seen as per the leaked photos. However, it could get some new features such as ventilated front seats and a wireless phone charger.

Also Read: Here Are The 4 Ideal Indian Cars According to ChatGPT

The City’s safety could be enhanced with the addition of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), which is already present on its hybrid counterpart. The facelifted City will continue with its 1.5-litre petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains which will now be BS6 Phase 2 compliant. Its highly efficient diesel engine has already been discontinued.

Read More on : City diesel