Maruti Fronx Expected Prices: How Much Pricier Will It Be Over The Baleno?

Modified On Feb 24, 2023 05:16 PM By Rohit for Maruti FRONX

Maruti has already shared almost all details of the crossover SUV including its variants and technical specifications

Maruti’s Baleno-based crossover SUV, the Fronx, is about to enter the market soon. One of its biggest attractions is that it marks the carmaker’s return to the turbo-petrol space. We already know almost all details of the Fronx including its variants, technical specifications and features. While we wait for the prices to be officially announced, we can make an informed estimate about its likely prices.

But before we take a deep dive into the expected variant-wise prices, let’s check out the powertrain details of the crossover:

Specification 1.2-litre petrol engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 90PS 100PS Torque 113Nm 148Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Maruti has even equipped the turbo-petrol unit with its mild-hybrid technology. A recently spotted test mule also suggests that the carmaker might be working on a CNG version of the Fronx.

Its equipment list is almost identical to that of the Baleno including a heads-up display, cruise control, a nine-inch touchscreen and a 360-degree camera. The only additional feature on the Fronx is the wireless phone charger. Its safety net consists of electronic stability programme (ESP), up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and rear parking sensors.

Here’s a look at the expected variant-wise prices:

Variant 1.2-litre petrol MT 1.2-litre petrol AMT 1-litre turbo-petrol MT 1-litre turbo-petrol AT Sigma Rs 8 lakh – – – Delta Rs 8.85 lakh Rs 9.40 lakh – – Delta+ Rs 9.30 lakh Rs 9.75 lakh Rs 10.30 lakh – Zeta – – Rs 11 lakh Rs 12.50 lakh Alpha – – Rs 11.85 lakh Rs 13.35 lakh

The new Delta+ is the only variant to get the choice of both engines and a total of three powertrain options. The turbo-petrol MT variants are expected to be priced at a premium of Rs 1.1 lakh over the 1.2-litre trims, while their automatic counterparts will likely command a premium of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Let’s compare the Fronx’s expected prices to that of its closest competitors:

Maruti Fronx Maruti Brezza Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Hyundai i20 Maruti Baleno Rs 8 lakh to Rs 13.35 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 14.04 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 14.39 lakh Rs 7.68 lakh to Rs 13.11 lakh Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 14.35 lakh Rs 7.19 lakh to Rs 11.83 lakh Rs 6 la6.56 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh

The Fronx has no direct rivals but it will be a likely alternative to subcompact SUVs and premium hatchbacks. Maruti has already opened the pre-orders for the crossover SUV. We expect the Fronx to go on sale sometime in March.