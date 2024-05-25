Modified On May 25, 2024 10:44 AM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV comes with a larger battery pack but offers a similar real-world driving range as the Citroen eC3

The Tata Punch EV has been on sale in India since January 2024, and it offers two battery pack options: 25 kWh and 35 kWh. The Punch EV can be considered a direct rival to the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback, which is available with a single 29.2 kWh battery pack. We have tested the real-world driving range of the Citroen eC3 and the long-range variant of the Punch EV. Here’s how the results compare.

Tata Punch EV Long Range Citroen eC3 Battery Pack 35 kWh 29.2 kWh Power 122 PS 57 PS Torque 190 Nm 143 Nm Claimed Driving Range 421 km 320 km Tested Driving Range 258.6 km 257 km

The long-range variant of the Tata Punch EV features a larger battery pack, claiming an additional 100 km over the Citroen eC3. However, when tested in real-world conditions, both the Punch EV and the eC3 offered a similar range on a single charge.

One of the main reasons behind this is the more powerful electric motor offered with the Punch EV which produces 65 PS more power and also has 49 Nm higher torque output than the eC3. More performance here eats into the range potential for the battery of the Tata EV.

Disclaimer: The real-world driving range may vary depending on driving conditions, battery health, and weather conditions.

What Do They Offer

If you are looking for a value for money option and only the driving range matters to you, the Citroen eC3 will suffice. It comes with features such as a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a manual AC, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Its safety kit currently includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. However from July, all Citroen cars, including the eC3, will come standard with six airbags. The eC3 also offers more cabin space and promises excellent ride quality.

However, if you are looking for more feature-rich options and a peppier EV driving experience, the Punch EV is more suitable. For similar prices as the top-spec Citroen eC3, you can get the mid-spec long range Adventure variant of the Punch EV. Even this mid-spec variant here gets amenities like cruise control, push button start/stop feature, electronic parking brake with auto hold, paddle shifter for braking regeneration modes, automatic AC, and an air purifier. All of these features are not available in any variant of the Citroen eC3.

The Punch EV also gets additional safety features over the eC3 including six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control, rear parking camera, and all wheel disc brakes.

Price Range

Tata Punch EV Long Range Citroen eC3 Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 12.76 lakh to Rs 13.41 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

