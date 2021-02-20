Published On Feb 20, 2021 09:00 AM By Tarun for Hyundai i20

You can score hatchbacks, sub-compact SUVs as well as compact sedans in this range

Downsized turbocharged petrol cars is the new trend in India. Manufacturers are developing smaller-capacity turbo-petrol engines which are quite powerful and fuel efficient as well. If you have to look under a budget of Rs 10 lakhs, we have a choice of 13 turbo cars. This includes your compact hatchbacks, premium hatchbacks, sedans as well as subcompact SUVs. Here’s the entire list.

Volkswagen Polo

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 110PS Torque 175Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter automatic Fuel efficiency 18.24 kmpl/16.47 kmpl Price Rs 6.01 lakh to Rs 9.92 lakh

The Polo is the oldest model in the segment yet it received a brand new engine last year

The new 1.0-litre TSI turbo makes it one of the most powerful cars in the sub-10 lakh bracket.

The price of the Turbo variants start at Rs 6.99 lakh going up to Rs 9.92 lakh, making it the most affordable turbocharged car in India alongside the Nissan Magnite.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 100PS Torque 172Nm Gearbox Options 5-speed manual Fuel efficiency 20.7 kmpl Price Rs 7.81 lakh

Hyundai offers the Grand i10 Nios Turbo in a single Sportz variant, priced at Rs 7.81 lakh.

It gets the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that does its duties on the i20, Venue and Verna, but in a slightly lower state of tune.

The i10 Nios turbo produces 100PS which is 20PS less than the i20, Venue and Verna. It comes paired with a 5-speed manual only unlike DCT in those cars.

Hyundai Aura Turbo

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 100PS Torque 172Nm Gearbox Options 5-speed manual Fuel efficiency 20.5 kmpl Price Rs 8.66 lakh

The Aura and i10 Nios Turbo share the detuned engine and transmission option.

In the small sub-compact sedan segment, Aura is the only one that offers a turbo-petrol engine.

It comes in a single top-spec SX Plus variant which is loaded with most of the premium features.

Nissan Magnite

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 100PS Torque 160Nm Gearbox Options 5-speed manual/CVT Fuel efficiency 20 kmpl/17.7 kmpl Price Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh

Nissan Magnite is currently the most affordable turbo-petrol SUV you can buy.

It comes with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that is tuned to produce 100PS and up to 160Nm (152 Nm for CVT).

Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT.

The prices of the turbo variants commence from Rs 6.99 lakh going up to Rs 9.59 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 100PS Torque 160Nm Gearbox Options 5-speed manual/CVT Fuel efficiency N.A Price Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh

Renault Kiger is the latest model to join the sub-compact SUV segment.

It shares its engine and transmission with the Magnite.

Kiger is currently the most affordable subcompact SUV in India.

Its turbo variants, however, are priced from Rs 7.14 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh.

Tata Altroz Turbo

Engine 1.2-litre three-cylinder Power 110PS Torque 140Nm Gearbox Options 5-speed manual Fuel efficiency 18.13 kmpl Price Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh

Tata Altroz recently got a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that is rated at 110PS and comes paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.

In comparison to the Polo and i20, the power figures are similar but it is down on torque (By 35Nm).

The turbo variants are priced from Rs 7.73 lakh to Rs 8.85 lakh.

Hyundai i20 Turbo

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 120PS Torque 172Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT Fuel efficiency 20.35 kmpl / 20.28kmpl Price Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 11.32 lakh

Hyundai i20 Turbo is the most powerful hatchback in India, producing 120PS with its 1.0-litre engine.

Its gearbox options include a 6-speed iMT (Clutchless manual) and a 7-speed DCT. Both are segment first highlights.

In the budget of Rs 10 lakhs, you can only get two iMT variants which range from Rs 8.79 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh. No DCT variant is available in this budget.

Hyundai Venue

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 120PS Torque 172Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed manual/6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT Fuel efficiency 18.1 kmpl / 18 kmpl (iMT and DCT) Price Rs 6.86 lakh to Rs 11.66 lakh

Hyundai Venue shares its engine with the i20, producing the same power and torque figures.

However, it comes with three transmission options - a 7-speed DCT, a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed iMT.

Interestingly, all the three gearbox options can be had under Rs 10 lakh through three variants.

The prices of Venue Turbo start from Rs 8.64 lakh going up to Rs 11.66 lakh.

Kia Sonet

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 120PS Torque 172Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT Fuel efficiency 18.2 kmpl/18.3 kmpl Price Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh

The Kia Sonet also gets the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that comes on the Venue and i20.

The transmission options include a 6-speed iMT (Clutchless manual) and a 7-speed DCT, missing out on a manual transmission.

Under a budget of Rs 10 lakh, you can get up to two variants, both paired with an iMT. For DCT under this budget, you have to go with the Venue.

The Turbo variants are priced from Rs 9.49 lakh up to Rs 12.99 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Engine 1.2-litre three-cylinder Power 120PS Torque 170Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed manual / 6-speed AMT Fuel efficiency 17 kmpl Price Rs 7.09 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh

Tata Nexon gets a turbo-petrol engine as standard for all the variants.

It gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 120PS and 170Nm, paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT.

Since the turbo engine comes as standard, you can choose between eight variants under Rs 10 lakh.

The turbo-petrol variants are priced from Rs 7.09 lakh to Rs 11.46 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

Engine 1.2-litre three-cylinder Power 110PS Torque 200Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed manual / 6-speed AMT Fuel efficiency 17 kmpl / N.A Price Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 12.55 lakh

XUV300 also gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as standard for all the variants.

Its engine produces 110PS and 200Nm, making it the torquiest turbo car in this list.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT.

You can choose between four variants in this budget, including an automatic variant as well.

The turbo-petrol variants retail from Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 11.76 lakh.

Volkswagen Vento

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 110PS Torque 175Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter AT Fuel efficiency 17.69 kmpl/16.35 kmpl Price Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.69 lakh

The Volkswagen Vento, Polo and Skoda Rapid share the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It produces 110PS and 175Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Vento is among the most affordable compact sedans you can buy.

Under a budget of Rs 10 lakh, you can get up to three variants to choose from.

Skoda Rapid

Engine 1.0-litre three-cylinder Power 110PS Torque 175Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter AT Fuel efficiency 18.97 kmpl / 16.24 kmpl Price Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh

The Rapid shares the 110PS turbo-petrol engine with the Vento along with the transmission options.

There is one advantage with the Rapid. Under a budget of Rs 10 lakh, you can choose between four variants, including an automatic as well.

Currently, the starting price of Skoda Rapid is the lowest in its segment.

