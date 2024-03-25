Published On Mar 25, 2024 10:01 AM By Ansh for Tata Punch

Some of these affordably-priced SUVs offer this feature from the base-variant itself

When driving in India’s warm climate conditions for the majority of the calendar year, climate control plays an important role in staying comfortable on the road. However, constantly adjusting temperature and fan speed as per your liking can be a distraction and a hassle while driving. That’s where the feature of auto AC, often called climate control, comes in handy. If you are planning to buy a new car, and specifically an SUV (India’s most popular car segment today), then these 7 SUVs offer you the comfort of automatic climate control under Rs 10 lakh.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch micro-SUV is priced from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and it gets automatic climate control in its top-spec Creative variants which is priced from Rs 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata is currently working on the facelifted Punch which is expected to be launched sometime this year. In its pricier pure-electric version called the Punch EV, you can also get ventilated front seats in the top variant.

Hyundai Exter

The other offering from the micro-SUV segment, Hyundai Exter, also comes with this feature. Priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.28 lakh (ex-showroom), the Exter offers this feature from its mid-spec SX variant onwards, the prices of which start from Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Magnite

Moving up to the subcompact SUV segment, we have the Nissan Magnite that comes with automatic climate control from its one-above-base XL variant. This variant of the subcompact SUV is priced at Rs 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom) and is also the most affordable in this list. The Magnite is priced between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Kiger

Just like the Magnite, the Renault Kiger also offers this feature, but it gets it from its one-below-top RXT (O) variant, which is priced from Rs 8 lakh onwards. Since it is based on the Magnite, it has the same climate control panel. The Kiger is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is one of many which offer automatic climate control under the budget of Rs 10 lakh. The Tata SUV offers automatic AC from the one-above-base Pure trim the prices of which start from Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the only one on this list to feature a touch-based climate control panel. The Nexon is currently priced between Rs 8.15 lakh and Rs 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Brezza

Just like the Nexon, the Maruti Brezza also offers automatic climate control from its one-above-base VXi variant. The prices of the VXi variants start from Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the entire price range, the Brezza can be had from Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Fronx

Technically a crossover, the Maruti Fronx is also a part of this list and it actually offers the comfort and convenience of automatic climate control from its base-spec variant. The Fronx is priced between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

These are the SUVs under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) that offer the convenience of automatic climate control. Are you or someone you know planning to buy one of the cars listed above? Let us know in the comments below.

