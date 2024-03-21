Modified On Mar 21, 2024 03:19 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

The facelifted Magnite is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2024

Nissan introduced the ‘Magnite’ nameplate in India in late 2020.

Spy shots show the facelifted SUV will have a refreshed alloy wheel design.

Also expected to get tweaked bumpers and updated lighting.

The cabin has yet to be spied but it could get a new upholstery.

Additional features on board the facelift could include a sunroof and ventilated front seats.

Expected to get the current model’s N/A and turbo-petrol engines with the same transmissions.

It looks like the Nissan Magnite is set to receive its first proper midlife refresh this year as the first set of spy images of a camouflaged test mule has surfaced online. The update seems to be following a practical timeline for the SUV, as the Magnite is set to complete four years in India by December 2024.

What Do The Spy Shots Show?

Although heavily camouflaged, the SUV’s shape is recognisable as the Nissan Magnite. The first set of the facelifted SUV’s spy images show the SUV having the same silhouette overall, and we can glimpse the freshly designed alloy wheels. We believe Nissan might also give it a few other nips and tucks including a revised fascia, updated lighting, and tweaked bumpers.

Expected Cabin And Feature Updates

Although the spy shots don’t give us any look at the updated Magnite’s cabin, we can assume it will get new seat upholstery along with some additional equipment to keep up with the sub-4m SUV segment competition. This could include a sunroof, an auto-dimming IRVM, and probably ventilated front seats as well. It could continue with features such as the 8-inch touchscreen, 7-inch digital driver display, and the optional wireless phone charging.

The 2024 Magnite’s safety net could be updated to offer six airbags while it already comes with a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Also Read: These Are The 10 Most Affordable Cars With Cruise Control In India

No Changes In Engine Options

We don’t expect Nissan to make any changes in the engine-gearbox options of the Magnite. The sub-4m SUV is currently offered with the following choices:

Specification 1-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm, 152 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

The Magnite was given the option of a 5-speed AMT automatic with its naturally aspirated engine in the second half of 2023. Its turbo-petrol unit, on the other hand, gets the choice of the CVT automatic since the SUV was launched in late 2020.

Expected Launch And Price

We believe the facelifted Nissan Magnite will be launched in the final quarter of 2024 at a slight premium over the current model, which is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 11.27 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It will continue to take on the Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300, as well as the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV. The facelifted Magnite will also serve as an alternative to the Maruti Fronx sub-4m crossover.

Image Source

Read More on : Magnite AMT