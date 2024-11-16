These 10 Cars Have Got A 5-star Safety Rating From Bharat NCAP

The list is dominated by cars from Indian automakers, namely Tata and Mahindra, with a major share being SUVs

Bharat new car assessment programme (BNCAP) began its operations in October 2023. Since then, the organisation has tested several cars, most of which are from Indian brands like Tata and Mahindra. Many of these cars tested by BNCAP have achieved an impressive 5-star safety rating. Let’s take a closer look at each of them and how they performed.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Price Range: 7.79 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

Adult Occupant Protection 5 star (29.36/32) Child Occupant Protection 5 star (43/49)

The Mahindra XUV 3XO got a midlife update in April 2024, with which it not only received a fresh design and features, but also an improved safety package. The XUV 3XO was recently crash tested by Bharat NCAP, and it received full 5-star safety ratings in both adult and child occupant protection.

The safety features on the XUV 3XO include 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic stability control (ESC) with hill hold and hill descent control, traction control, and roll-over mitigation. It also gets 3-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders for all seats, and all-wheel disc brakes, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, autonomous braking, and lane keep assist.

Tata Nexon

Price Range: 8 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh

Adult Occupant Protection 5 star (29.41/32) Child Occupant Protection 5 star (43.83/49)

The next SUV in line is XUV 3XO’s direct rival, the Tata Nexon. The Nexon has always been known for its safety and strong build quality, and it proved its mettle once again when it was crash tested by Bharat NCAP. The Nexon received an impressive 5-star safety rating in both adult and child occupant protection.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, rear parking sensors (as standard). The higher-spec variants also offer a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor, front parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). However, unlike the XUV 3XO, the Nexon misses out on ADAS.

Tata Punch EV

Price Range: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.29 lakh

Adult Occupant Protection 5 star (31.46/32) Child Occupant Protection 5 star (45/49)

The Tata Punch EV was launched in early 2024, with better equipment than the regular Punch’s safety kit. The all-electric Punch not only got a full 5-star safety rating by Bharat NCAP in both adult and child occupant protection, but it also has the highest safety scores, making it the safest car on this list.

The safety features include six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, ESC, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. Its safety net also includes a blind spot view monitor, hill hold control, and hill descent control.

Tata Curvv

Price Range: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh

Adult Occupant Protection 5 star (29.50/32) Child Occupant Protection 5 star (43.66/49)

The Tata Curvv entered the compact SUV space in India with its USP being its coupe roofline. Apart from its unique design, the Tata Curvv also boasts a strong safety package in a typical Tata fashion, and has received a full 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.

In terms of safety features, it comes with plenty of equipment as standard, with the list including 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and ESC. Higher variants further pack a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, front parking sensors, TPMS and even level-2 ADAS including, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and collision avoidance assist.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Price Range: Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh

Adult Occupant Protection 5 star (31.09/32) Child Occupant Protection 5 star (45/49)

The Thar Roxx was one of the most popular launches of 2024, and it’s not just limited to being a 3-door version of the Thar. This elongated version of the Thar comes with a comprehensive set of features, and even in terms of safety, nothing has been compromised. In a recent crash test conducted by Bharat NCAP, the Thar Roxx got a 5-star safety rating in both adult and child occupant protection.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes equipped with safety features like 6 airbags, ESC, hill-hold control, hill-descent control, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold, all-wheel disc brakes, and TPMS. The Thar Roxx also gets level 2 ADAS features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Tata Nexon EV

Price Range: Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh

Adult Occupant Protection 5 star (29.86/32) Child Occupant Protection 5 star (44.95/49)

Just like the Nexon ICE (internal combustion engine), its all-electric counterpart has also achieved a full 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests. In fact, in child occupant protection, the Nexon EV has a slightly higher score compared to the Nexon ICE.

The Tata Nexon EV comes loaded with safety features such as six airbags, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, hill hold control, hill descent control and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Price Range: Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 19.39 lakh

Adult Occupant Protection 5 star (30.38/32) Child Occupant Protection 5 star (43/49)

Another Mahindra SUV in the list is the XUV400 EV. Just like the Thar Roxx and the XUV 3XO, the XUV400 EV also achieved full 5 star safety ratings from Bharat NCAP. Safety features include up to six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, and a rear parking camera.

Tata Curvv EV

Price Range: Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh

Adult Occupant Protection 5 star (30.81/32) Child Occupant Protection 5 star (44.83/49)

The fourth EV in the 5-star rated cars is the Tata Curvv EV. Owing to its comprehensive safety package, the Curvv EV also got an impressive 5-star report by Bharat NCAP.

As for features, it comes with plenty of equipment as standard, with the list including six airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and ESC. Higher variants further pack a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and even Level-2 ADAS including, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and collision avoidance assist.

Tata Harrier/Safari

Price Range: Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 25.89 lakh (Tata Harrier)/ Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 26.79 lakh (Tata Safari)

Adult Occupant Protection 5 star (30.08/32) Child Occupant Protection 5 star (44.54/49)

The Tata Harrier and Tata Safari are the most expensive offerings included in this list. Both of these SUVs have achieved full 5 star safety rating not only in Bharat NCAP but in Global NCAP crash tests as well.

The safety kit on both SUVs comprises up to 7 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, a 360-degree camera, TPMS, and ADAS.

So these were the 10 cars that achieved a full 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. Which one would you pick out of these and why? Let us know in the comments.

