Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets A 5-star Rating In Bharat NCAP, XUV 3XO & XUV400 EV Continue The Tradition

All three SUVs share a similar result, but the safest out of them is the recently launched Thar Roxx

The Thar Roxx scored 31.09 points out of 32 in adult occupant protection (AOP), and 45 points out of 49 in child occupant protection (COP).

The Thar Roxx is the first ever body-on-frame SUV to get 5-stars in Bharat NCAP crash tests.

XUV 3XO’s AOP score was 29.36 out of 32 and COP score stands at 43 out of 49.

The XUV400 scored 30.38 points out of 32 in AOP, and 43 points out of 49 in COP.

The safety ratings achieved are applicable on all variants of these SUVs.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO, and the XUV400 EV have been crash tested at Bharat NCAP, and all three Mahindra SUVs have come out with 5-star crash test safety ratings. These SUVs went through multiple tests involving frontal and side impacts, for both adult and child occupant protection, and here is how they all performed.

Thar Roxx: Adult Occupant Protection

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test: 15.09 out of 16

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test: 16 out of 16

Tested Variants: MX3 and AX5L

In the frontal impact test, both the driver and co-passenger receive ‘good’ protection to their head, neck, and thighs. While the co-passenger had ‘good’ protection for the entire body, the driver’s chest and legs received ‘adequate’ protection.

In the side impact and the side pole impact tests, the driver received ‘good’ protection to the head, chest, waist, and hips.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar And Thar Roxx Waiting Period Compared For November 2024

Thar Roxx scored 31.09 out of 32 in adult occupant protection. The Thar ROXX is the first body-on-frame SUV to achieve a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, which is the highest score ever to be awarded to an internal combustion engine (ICE) car.

Thar Roxx: Child Occupant Protection

Dynamic Score: 24 out of 24

CRS Installation Score: 12 out of 12

Vehicle Assessment Score: 9 out of 13

For both the 18-month-old and child and the 3-year-old child, the child seat was installed facing rearward, and the off-roader achieved full scores for both front and side impacts tests.

In child occupant protection, the Thar Roxx scored 45 out of 49 points.

XUV 3XO: Adult Occupant Protection

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test: 13.36 out of 16

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test: 16 out of 16

Tested Variants: MX2 and AX7L

In the frontal impact text, both the driver and the co-passenger got ‘good’ protection on the head, neck, and thighs. The co-passenger also got ‘good’ protection for the tibias as well. However, protection on the driver’s chest, feet, and right leg was deemed to be ‘adequate’. Also, protection to the driver's left leg was termed as ‘marginal’.

On the other hand, during the side and side pole impact tests, the driver’s entire body received ‘good’ protection to the head, chest, waist, and hips.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq vs Key Rivals: Dimensions Compared

The XUV 3XO scored 29.36 out of 32 in adult occupant protection.

XUV 3XO: Child Occupant Protection

Dynamic Score: 24 out of 24

CRS Installation Score: 12 out of 12

Vehicle Assessment Score: 7 out of 13

When tested for child occupant protection, the child seat for both the 18-month-old child and the 3-year-old child were installed facing rearward. Frontal and side impact tests were performed for both children and the 3XO scored full points in both.

In child occupant protection, the Mahindra XUV 3XO scored 43 out of 49 points.

XUV400 EV: Adult Occupant Protection

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test: 14.38 out of 16

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test: 16 out of 16

Tested Variants: EC and EL

During the frontal impact test, the XUV400 offered ‘good’ protection to the head, neck, and thighs of both the driver and the co-passenger. The driver got ‘good’ protection for the right leg, while the co-passenger received ‘good’ protection overall. However, the protection for the driver’s chest, feet, and left leg was only ‘adequate’.

Just like the Thar Roxx and the XUV 3XO, the XUV400 also offered ‘good’ overall protection in the side and side pole tests to the driver’s head, chest, waist, and hips.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e And BE 6e Interior Teased Ahead Of November 26 Debut

It scored 30.38 out of 32 in adult occupant protection, which is more than what its updated ICE sibling (3XO) got.

XUV400 EV: Child Occupant Protection

Dynamic Score: 24 out of 24

CRS Installation Score: 12 out of 12

Vehicle Assessment Score: 7 out of 13

The XUV400 had the same results in child occupant protection as the XUV 3XO. For both the 18-month-old child and the 3-year-old child, the child seat was installed facing rearward, and frontal and side impact tests were conducted. The XUV400 came out with a full dynamic score.

In child occupant protection, the XUV400 EV got 43 out of 49 points.

Safety Equipement

All three cars come with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Models like the Thar Roxx and the XUV 3XO also get 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features.

Also Read: Mahindra Sold More Than 70 Percent Of Diesel SUVs In October 2024

While only a few variants of these models were crash tested, Bharat NCAP says the safety rating applies to all available variants of all three SUVs.

Price

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the latest addition to Mahindra’s lineup and it is priced between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 22.49 lakh. The XUV 3XO’s prices range from Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh, and the XUV400 is priced from Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 19.39 lakh.

All Prices Are Ex-showroom

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Thar ROXX diesel