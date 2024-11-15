Tata Harrier & Safari Get New ADAS Features; Colours Options Revised

The Tata Harrier and Safari have gained new ADAS lane-keeping assist functions with colour revisions across the board

Tata Harrier and Safari now feature new lane-keeping assist and adaptive steering assist with lane centering.

The Harrier’s low- and top-spec variants get up to 2 extra colours depending on each variant.

The lower-spec variants of the Safari benefit from 2 additional colours, while the top-spec trim gets an extra paint option.

No other mechanical or feature changes have been made to the two Tata SUVs.

Prices of the Harrier range from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 25.89 lakh, while the Safari costs between Rs 15.49 lakh and Rs 26.79 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The facelifted Tata Harrier and Tata Safari were introduced in October 2023 and since their market launch, they have received a nip and tuck keeping them fresh. While both the Tata SUVs have been available with 11 distinct advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) functions, they have now gained two new ADAS features, which were not on offer at launch. Tata has also revised their colour options, offering additional paint shades in each variant.

New ADAS Features For Tata Harrier & Harrier

The suite of driver assistance pack now features lane-keeping assist and adaptive steering assist with lane centering. The former continuously monitors the car's lane position and prevents unintentional lane departure with a brief steering wheel turn. On the other hand, adaptive steering assist works hand in hand with adaptive cruise control to maintain cruising speed and to keep the car in its lane as well.

The Safari and Harrier have been available with ADAS comprising 11 functionalities, which include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, and high beam assist.

Tata Harrier Colour Changes

Tata Harrier Variants Tata Harrier Colours Smart Lunar White

Ash Grey

Coral Red (new)

Pebble Grey (new) Pure Lunar White

Ash Grey

Coral Red (new)

Pebble Grey (new) Adventure Lunar White

Coral Red

Pebble Grey

Seaweed Green

Ash Grey (new) Fearless Lunar White

Coral Red

Pebble Grey

Ash Grey (new)

Seaweed Green (new)

Sunlit Yellow (Fearless-only)

Also Read: Here Are Ten Affordable Cars In India With 6 Airbags As Standard

Tata Safari Updated Variant-wise Colours

Tata Safari Variants Tata Safari Colours Smart Stellar Frost

Lunar Slate

Stardust Ash (new)

Galactic Sapphire (new) Pure Stellar Frost

Lunar Slate

Stardust Ash (new)

Galactic Sapphire (new) Adventure Stellar Frost

Stardust Ash

Galactic Sapphire

Supernova Copper

Lunar Slate (new) Accomplished Stellar Frost

Stardust Ash

Galactic Sapphire

Cosmic Gold

Supernova Copper (new)

Lunar Slate (new)

Tata has expanded only the choice of colours across the variant lineup of both the SUVs, but has not introduced any new shades on either of its offerings.

Tata Harrier & Safari Engine Specifications

Powering the Harrier and Safari is a 2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Maruti Continued To Dominate The Compact And Midsize Hatchback Sales In October 2024

Tata Harrier & Safari Prices & Competition

The Harrier has been priced between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 25.89 lakh and takes on the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, and Jeep Compass. Whereas, the prices of the Safari start at Rs 15.49 lakh and go up to Rs 26.79 lakh. It rivals the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, and Hyundai Alcazar.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Tata Harrier diesel