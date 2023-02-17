Modified On Feb 17, 2023 05:51 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Verna 2022

Currently, the Slavia and Virtus are the most powerful sedans in their segment, with peak power figures of up to 150PS

Hyundai has confirmed that the all-new Verna, whose bookings are already open, will go on sale on March 21. The Korean carmaker has also revealed some visual highlights of the new generation sedan along with the powertrain options, and variants.

Hyundai will offer the new Verna with its existing 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired to either six-speed manual or CVT transmissions. The 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine will be replaced by a bigger 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine. While the exact state of tune is yet to be revealed, we do have some information about this new engine that is offered in other markets. Let’s see how it compares to its rivals:

Models New Verna Skoda Slavia / VW Virtus Honda City Maruti Ciaz Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Power 159PS (expected) 150PS 121PS 103PS Torque 253Nm (expected) 250Nm 145Nm 138NM Transmissions 6-MT / 7-DCT 6-MT / 7-DCT 6-MT / CVT 5-MT / 4-AT

Globally, Hyundai’s 1.5-litre TGDi engine does its duties on the i30. We’re expecting the same figures for the Verna, which would make it the most powerful offering among competitors. It’ll only pack slightly more performance than Skoda and Volkswagen’s sedan siblings. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor will be offered with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic) units.

Other than a new engine, the 2023 Verna will be physically larger than its outgoing version. It shall also be more premium and is expected with several feature additions like a 360-degree camera, and a bigger touchscreen system. ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) will be a crucial addition in the safety department, with features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keep assist. Furthermore, the Verna will no longer come with a diesel engine and, like its rivals, will be a petrol-only sedan.

We’re expecting the new Verna to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), which will put it in the same price range as its rivals.

