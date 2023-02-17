English | हिंदी

The New Hyundai Verna Could Be The MOST POWERFUL Sedan In Its Class!

Modified On Feb 17, 2023 05:51 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Verna 2022

  • 4951 Views
  • Write a comment

Currently, the Slavia and Virtus are the most powerful sedans in their segment, with peak power figures of up to 150PS

Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and 2023 Hyundai Verna

Hyundai has confirmed that the all-new Verna, whose bookings are already open, will go on sale on March 21. The Korean carmaker has also revealed some visual highlights of the new generation sedan along with the powertrain options, and variants. 

Also Read: Hyundai Drops Turbo-Petrol & DCT Option From Creta Range

Hyundai will offer the new Verna with its existing 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired to either six-speed manual or CVT transmissions. The 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine will be replaced by a bigger 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine. While the exact state of tune is yet to be revealed, we do have some information about this new engine that is offered in other markets. Let’s see how it compares to its rivals: 

Models

New Verna

Skoda Slavia / VW Virtus

Honda City

Maruti Ciaz

Engine

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre naturally aspirated

1.5-litre naturally aspirated

Power 

159PS (expected)

150PS

121PS

103PS

Torque

253Nm (expected)

250Nm

145Nm

138NM

Transmissions

6-MT / 7-DCT

6-MT / 7-DCT

6-MT / CVT

5-MT / 4-AT

Globally, Hyundai’s 1.5-litre TGDi engine does its duties on the i30. We’re expecting the same figures for the Verna, which would make it the most powerful offering among competitors. It’ll only pack slightly more performance than Skoda and Volkswagen’s sedan siblings. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor will be offered with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic) units. 

2023 Hyundai Verna Side

Other than a new engine, the 2023 Verna will be physically larger than its outgoing version. It shall also be more premium and is expected with several feature additions like a 360-degree camera, and a bigger touchscreen system. ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) will be a crucial addition in the safety department, with features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keep assist. Furthermore, the Verna will no longer come with a diesel engine and, like its rivals, will be a petrol-only sedan. 

2023 Hyundai Verna Rear

We’re expecting the new Verna to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), which will put it in the same price range as its rivals.

Read More on : Verna on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Verna 2022

Read Full News
  • Skoda Slavia
  • Volkswagen Virtus
  • Maruti Ciaz
  • Honda City
  • Hyundai Verna 2023
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsThe New Hyundai Verna Could Be The MOST POWERFUL Sedan In Its Class!
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience