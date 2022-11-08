Published On Nov 08, 2022 10:23 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The total sales of compact SUVs grew by more than 4 percent compared to September

The compact SUV segment now has nine contenders including the recently added Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The month of October 2022 saw the compact SUV space’s sales go up by a small margin, primarily with the growth in sales for the new Grand Vitara, though a few models registered a negative month-on-month (MoM) figure.

Here’s how every model fared in October 2022:

Compact SUVs & crossovers October 2022 September 2022 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 11880 12866 -7.66 25.49 26.43 -0.94 12580 Kia Seltos 9777 11000 -11.11 20.98 42.95 -21.97 8340 Maruti Grand Vitara 8052 4769 68.84 17.28 0 17.28 N.A. Mahindra Scorpio 7438 9536 -22 15.96 13.53 2.43 5264 Toyota Hyryder 3384 1163 190.97 7.26 0 7.26 N.A. Volkswagen Taigun 2355 1994 18.1 5.05 10.44 -5.39 1608 MG Astor 1774 980 81.02 3.8 0 3.8 1263 Skoda Kushaq 1691 2224 -23.96 3.62 9.88 -6.26 2228 Nissan Kicks 242 108 124.07 0.51 0.94 -0.43 137 Total 46593 44640 4.37 99.95

Takeaways

The Hyundai Creta stays at the top of the segment in terms of cumulative sales with nearly 12,000 units sold. Despite the SUV witnessing an MoM drop of around 8 percent, it still had over 25 percent of market share in October.

Although Kia shipped over 9,700 units of the Seltos, the SUV’s MoM sales dropped by more than 11 percent. The Seltos witnessed the maximum dip in its year-on-year (YoY) market share by almost 22 percent.

In only its second month of sales, the 2022 Maruti Grand Vitara had over 8,000 buyers, rocketing it to third in this list and placing it among the top 20 cars sold in October. It has a market share of more than 17 percent.

Mahindra retailed over 7,400 units of the Scorpio in the Diwali month of 2022. Even then, its market share stood over 15 percent. Do note that the total sales number includes both Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N.

The Grand Vitara’s Toyota counterpart, the Hyryder, registered sales of almost 3,400 units. Its MoM number grew the most among the lot by almost 191 percent but still had a market share of less than 10 percent.

With sales of 2,355 units, the Volkswagen Taigun ranked below the Toyota SUV. That said, its YoY market share reduced by more than 5 percent.

MG and Skoda registered cumulative sales of the Astor and Kushaq between 1,500 and 2,000 units respectively in October. The latter’s MoM number dipped the most among the SUVs here, down by almost 24 percent.

While the Nissan Kicks witnessed a MoM growth of 124 percent, it continues to be the only SUV here with monthly sales of less than 500 units.

