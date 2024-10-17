Hyundai SUVs Have Up To 4 Months Of Wait Time This Festive Season

Published On Oct 17, 2024 07:01 PM By Yashika for Hyundai Exter

Among the 20 cities mentioned in our list, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Lucknow have a consistent waiting period for all models this October

Driving away your new car during this festive season can get a bit tricky considering the long waiting period for popular mass-market models in the country. However, if you are in the market for a new Hyundai SUV, you might have to wait up to 4 months to take the delivery of Exter, Venue, and Creta N Line. Before deciding, consider checking the waiting periods for these SUVs in India's top 20 cities in October.

City Exter Venue Venue N Line Creta Creta N Line Alcazar Tucson New Delhi 4 months 1 month 2.5-3.5 months 1 month 2.5-4 months 4 months 2.5-3 months Bengaluru 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month Mumbai 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month Hyderabad 3 months 1.5-2 months 2.5 months 1.5-2 months 2 months NA 2 months Pune 1.5 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months NA 1.5 months Chennai No waiting No waiting No waiting No waiting No waiting No waiting No waiting Jaipur 1 month 1-2 months 1 month No waiting 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month Ahmedabad 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Gurugram No waiting No waiting No waiting No waiting No waiting No waiting No waiting Lucknow 3-4 months 3-4 months 3-4 months 3-4 months 3-4 months 3-4 months 3-4 months Kolkata 4 months 1 month 2.5-3.5 months 1 month 2.5-4 months 4 months 2.5-3 months Thane 1.5 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months NA 1.5 months Surat 1 month 1-2 months 1 month No waiting 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month Ghaziabad 1 month 1.5 months 1 month 1.5 months 1 month NA 1-1.5 months Chandigarh 3 months 1.5-2 months 2.5 months 1.5-2 months 2 months NA 2 months Coimbatore 4 months 1 month 2.5-3.5 months 1 month 2.5-4 months 4 months 2.5-3 months Patna 1.5 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months NA 1.5 months Faridabad 2 months 1 month 2 months 2 months 2 months NA 1-2 months Indore 2 months 1-2 months 2 months 2-3 months 1.5 months NA 1.5-2 months Noida 2 months 1-2 months 2 months 2-3 months 1.5 months NA 1.5-2 months AVP 2 1.5 2 1.5 2 1 2

Key Takeaways:

The Hyundai Exter currently has an average waiting time of around 2 months. In cities like New Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Coimbatore, customers may have to wait for up to 4 months to get their micro SUV delivered. However, if you reside in Chennai and Gurugram, you can get the car’s delivery without any waiting.

The Hyundai Venue, which is also one of the top-selling sub-4m SUVs in India, has an average waiting time of around 1.5 months this October. However, buyers in Chennai or Gurugram can get your car delivered immediately. That said, customers in Lucknow will have to wait up to 4 months for their car.

The Hyundai Venue N line has around 2 months of waiting time this festive month. The maximum waiting time for the Venue N Line stretches to up to 4 months in Lucknow, but customers living in Chennai and Gurugram can get their hands on the car immediately.

The Hyundai Creta’s average waiting period extends to around 1.5 months. However, it can be driven home immediately in Chennai, Jaipur, Gurugram, and Surat. But those who booked the Creta in Lucknow will have to wait for up to 4 months for delivery.

The sportier Creta, Creta N Line’s delivery can take up to 4 months for the buyers in New Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and Coimbatore. Hyundai’s SUV is currently witnessing an average waiting time of 2 months. Chennai and Gurugram customers can take the delivery immediately.

The waiting period for Hyundai Alcazar is only available for half the cities from the list of 20 cities mentioned above, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Coimbatore. The wait time ranges from 0.5 to 4 months in cities like New Delhi and Lucknow.

Getting a Hyundai Tucson home can take up to 4 months of delivery in Lucknow. However, buyers in Chennai and Gurugram can get their hands on their SUV immediately while the average waiting period is around 2 months.

Note: The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom of your preferred model.

