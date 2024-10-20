All
Hyundai Exter MT vs Tata Punch MT: Which One Is Quicker?

Published On Oct 20, 2024 10:01 AM By Dipan for Hyundai Exter

Both micro SUVs have a similar capacity engine, but the Punch produces more power and torque. That said, can it beat its Hyundai rival in our real-world performance test?

The Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch are two micro SUVs that are quite popular in the country with similar engine capacity and performance. We had the petrol-manual iteration of both the Exter and Punch for us to sample, and so we decided to test them both to find out which of these was quicker off the line.

But before we begin, let us check the technical specifications of both these micro SUVs:

 

Hyundai Exter

Tata Punch

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

Power

83 PS

88 PS

Torque 

114 Nm

115 Nm

Transmission

5-speed manual 

5-speed manual

On paper, it’s the Tata Punch that has a slightly more potent engine than the Exter. Both get the same 5-speed manual gearbox with their naturally aspirated powertrains.

Now, let us take a look at how these two engines perform in our real-life tests:

Acceleration Test

Hyundai Exter

Tests

Hyundai Exter MT

Tata Punch MT

0-100 kmph

13.54 seconds

16.81 seconds

Quarter mile

18.92 seconds at 118.27kmph

20.48 seconds at 110.51kmph

Even though the Exter had the less potent engine, it took 3.2 seconds less than the Punch to reach 100 kmph from a standstill. It also completed the quarter mile run quicker than the Tata rival, but the time gap lessened to 1.5 seconds.

Braking Test

Tata Punch

Tests

Hyundai Exter MT

Tata Punch MT

100-0 kmph

40.02 metres

43.21 metres

80-0 kmph

25.05 metres

28.65 metres

The Exter excels not only in acceleration but also comes to a halt sooner than the Punch. Compared to the Punch, it takes 3.19 metres less from 100 kmph and 3.60 metres from 80 kmph to come to a complete halt.

Takeaway

Our real-world tests confirm that the Exter packs in a punch (pun intended). Even though the Punch has an engine that looks par for the course on paper, it is the Exter that excels in the real-world scenarios in both accelerating and decelerating tests.

Disclaimer: The real world performance may vary depending on driver, road conditions, vehicles’s health, and weather conditions.

Price And Rivals

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

Tata Punch

Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.86 lakh

Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh

The above prices are for the petrol-manual variants of both cars. The other variants of the Exter range till Rs 10.43 lakh while the Tata Punch’s price range up to Rs 10.15 lakh.

The Exter and the Punch, while being direct rivals to each other, also compete with sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx. The Citroen C3 cross-hatch is also an alternative to both these micro SUVs.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

D
Dipan
Dipan
