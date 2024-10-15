Maruti Swift And Wagon R Lead Compact And Midsize Hatchback Sales In September 2024

Published On Oct 15, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Maruti Swift

Only two of the six models saw positive month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) growth in September 2024

The sales data for compact and midsize hatchbacks are out for the month of September 2024. According to it, Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the sales chart the previous month too. The Maruti Swift emerged as the top-selling hatchback last month, while another popular model – the Wagon R – followed suit. Let us take a closer look at how each compact and mid-size hatchback performed in terms of sales in the month of September 2024.

Models September 2024 September 2023 August 2024 Maruti Swift 16,241 14,703 12,844 Maruti Wagon R 13,339 16,250 16,450 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 5,103 5,223 5,365 Tata Tiago 4,225 6,789 4,733 Maruti Celerio 3,241 3,246 3,181 Maruti Ignis 2,514 2,056 2,464

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Swift took the top spot in September 2024, with the carmaker dispatching over 16,200 units of the hatchback. It saw a month-on-month (MoM) growth of over 26 percent and the year-on-year (YoY) growth of 10 percent.

The Maruti Wagon R saw a significant drop of around 19 percent in MoM sales for September 2024 and a YoY decrease of approximately 18 percent compared to September 2023. It was the only model, except the Maruti Swift, to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark in the previous month.

The next best-selling hatchback on the list, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, secured third position on the sales chart with slightly over 5,100 units sold. While the Hyundai hatchback experienced a decline of around 5 percent in its MoM figure, its YoY sales figure dropped by 2 percent.

The Tata Tiago is another hatchback here that faced loss in both MoM and YoY sales by 11 and 38 percent, respectively. Tata retailed over 4,200 units of the Tiago in September 2024. Please note that the tally also includes the sale for Tata Tiago EV.

The Maruti Celerio, with over 3,200 units dispatched, took the fifth spot on the chart and saw a positive MoM of 2 percent, while YoY sales declined by a small margin.

Even though the Maruti Ignis secured the last spot, it still had an uptake in sales for September 2024, with an MoM and YoY increase of nearly 2 and 22 percent, respectively.

