Published On Aug 03, 2022 05:18 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Tucson 2022

The premium SUV will be sold in only two trims: Signature and Platinum

Hyundai will launch the new Tucson on August 10.

Its bookings are underway for Rs 50,000.

To be sold via Hyundai’s Signature dealerships, which also retail the i20 N Line.

Features on board include dual 10.25-inch displays and ADAS.

Hyundai will offer the SUV with both petrol and diesel engines and AWD.

The 2022 Tucson could be priced from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Hyundai India has zeroed in on August 10 as the launch date for the fourth-generation Tucson. Bookings for the midsize SUV are already underway for Rs 50,000 and the Korean carmaker will sell the SUV via its Signature dealerships which retail the i20 N Line.

Here’re five things about the SUV to bring you up to speed:

New Tucson Trims

Hyundai will offer the new Tucson in two trims: Platinum and Signature. The marque will be offering the SUV in a long wheelbase (LWB) form for the first time in India. The Tucson will only be sold as a five-seater model here.

2022 Tucson Design

The new Tucson has grown in all dimensions over the outgoing model. It is in-line with the carmaker’s latest ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy, sporting sharp creases all-around. The parametric grille with integrated LED DRLs and the fang-shaped connected LED taillights are the SUV’s talking points on the outside.

Hyundai has revamped the cabin layout of the Tucson as well and the 2022 model will appeal to minimalists. It sports a two-tone cabin theme, with the waterfall-inspired centre console. What really draws one’s attention are the dual 10.25-inch displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment).

Features And Tech On Board

Apart from the two screens, the fourth-generation Tucson’s equipment list also packs dual zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, ventilated, heated and powered front seats (with memory function for the driver seat), and a powered tailgate.

The Tucson’s safety kit boasts segment-first Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), which also happens to be a first for a Hyundai car in India. It comprises adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and driver attention warning. Hyundai is also offering the SUV with six airbags, electronic stability control, and hill-ascent and descent control.

Engine And Transmission Options

The Tucson will be offered with (186PS and 416Nm) 2-litre diesel and (156PS and 192Nm) 2-litre petrol engine choices. Both engines get a torque converter automatic gearbox (an 8-speed unit for the diesel and a 6-speed unit with the petrol). The top-end diesel variant can be had with all-wheel drive (AWD) too and it will have three terrain modes, namely ‘Snow’, ‘Mud’, and ‘Sand’.

Price And Competitors

Hyundai’s midsize SUV could come with a starting price of Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will square off against the Citroen C5 Aircross, VW Tiguan, and Jeep Compass.

