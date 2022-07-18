English | हिंदी

Here Are The Features You Get With The 2022 Hyundai Tucson

Published On Jul 18, 2022 06:13 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Tucson 2022

It is available in two variants with petrol and diesel engines

Hyundai has revealed the new-gen Tucson in India ahead of its price announcement in early August. Its bookings are now underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000. Just like the Alcazar and i20 N Line, the Tucson will be sold through Hyundai’s Signature dealerships. The premium mid-size SUV is available with two 2-litre engines - a 156PS petrol unit and a 186PS diesel motor - paired to 6-speed automatic and 8-speed automatic transmissions respectively. 

The Tucson can be had in two variants - Platinum and Signature. Here's what each trim has to offer: 

Hyundai Tucson Platinum

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Connected car tech

Safety

  • Parametric Jewel Front Grille

  • Static bending LED lamps

  • Automatic LED Multi-reflector headlamps and DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lamps

  • Roof rails

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloys

  • Black and light grey dual-tone interiors

  • Gloss black centre fascia

  • 64-colour ambient lighting

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • 60:40 rear split seat

  • Recline function for the second-row seats

  • Height adjustable front and rear headrests

  • Luggage net and hook

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Multi-air mode

  • 10-way adjustable driver’s seat

  • Wireless charging

  • Cruise control

  • Drive Modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, and Smart)

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment

  • OTA updates

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker Bose Sound system

  • Home to car commands via Alexa and Google Voice assistant

  • Blue link connected car technology

  • Remote engine start/stop

  • Remote climate control

  • Remote seat ventilation

  • TPMS information

  • Destination send to car

  • Real-time vehicle tracking

  • Voice assist for climate control, sunroof, seat ventilation/warmer, weather, maps, and trunk open

  • Smart watch connectivity with remote control

  • 6 Airbags

  • ESC

  • Hill hold/descent control

  • Vehicle stability management

  • TPMS

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • ISOFIX

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Blind-spot view monitor

The base-spec Platinum variant of the 2022 Tucson is loaded with many features, including full LED lighting, panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, dual-zone AC with multi-air mode, a digital driver’s display, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, and 8-speaker Bose sound system. Its standard safety suite includes six airbags, hill hold/descent control, ESC, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. While the Tucson does claim to offer ADAS as standard, you only get the blind spot view monitor here.

Hyundai Tucson Signature

Here’s what the top-end variant features over the Platinum one: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Connected car tech

Safety

-

-

  • Memory function for the driver’s seat

  • 8-way adjustable passenger seat

  • Front heated and ventilated seats

  • Passenger seat walk-in device

  • Handsfree tail gate operation

  • AWD terrain modes

  • AWD lock mode

-

-

ADAS

 

  • Forward collision warning

  • Automatic emergency braking

  • Blind spot collision detection and warning

  • Blind spot avoidance assist

  • Lane-keep assist

  • Lane departure warning

  • Driver attention warning

  • Adaptive cruise control

  • High beam assist

The top-end Signature variant does get two important additions like the complete ADAS suite under the name Hyundai Smart Sense, and the option of AWD (only with the diesel engine) with terrain modes. On the features front, it gains an electrically adjustable passenger seat, front heated and ventilated seats, and electrically operated Boss mode. 

The 2022 Tucson is expected to be priced from around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom), rivaling the Jeep CompassCitroen C5 Aircross, and Volkswagen Tiguan.

