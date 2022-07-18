Published On Jul 18, 2022 06:13 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Tucson 2022

It is available in two variants with petrol and diesel engines

Hyundai has revealed the new-gen Tucson in India ahead of its price announcement in early August. Its bookings are now underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000. Just like the Alcazar and i20 N Line, the Tucson will be sold through Hyundai’s Signature dealerships. The premium mid-size SUV is available with two 2-litre engines - a 156PS petrol unit and a 186PS diesel motor - paired to 6-speed automatic and 8-speed automatic transmissions respectively.

The Tucson can be had in two variants - Platinum and Signature. Here's what each trim has to offer:

Hyundai Tucson Platinum

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Connected car tech Safety Parametric Jewel Front Grille

Static bending LED lamps

Automatic LED Multi-reflector headlamps and DRLs

Connected LED tail lamps

Roof rails

18-inch dual-tone alloys Black and light grey dual-tone interiors

Gloss black centre fascia

64-colour ambient lighting

Leatherette seat upholstery

60:40 rear split seat

Recline function for the second-row seats

Height adjustable front and rear headrests

Luggage net and hook 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Panoramic sunroof

Electronic parking brake

Dual-zone climate control

Multi-air mode

10-way adjustable driver’s seat

Wireless charging

Cruise control

Drive Modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, and Smart) 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment

OTA updates

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker Bose Sound system

Home to car commands via Alexa and Google Voice assistant Blue link connected car technology

Remote engine start/stop

Remote climate control

Remote seat ventilation

TPMS information

Destination send to car

Real-time vehicle tracking

Voice assist for climate control, sunroof, seat ventilation/warmer, weather, maps, and trunk open

Smart watch connectivity with remote control 6 Airbags

ESC

Hill hold/descent control

Vehicle stability management

TPMS

Rain-sensing wipers

ISOFIX

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Blind-spot view monitor

The base-spec Platinum variant of the 2022 Tucson is loaded with many features, including full LED lighting, panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, dual-zone AC with multi-air mode, a digital driver’s display, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, and 8-speaker Bose sound system. Its standard safety suite includes six airbags, hill hold/descent control, ESC, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. While the Tucson does claim to offer ADAS as standard, you only get the blind spot view monitor here.

Hyundai Tucson Signature

Here’s what the top-end variant features over the Platinum one:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Connected car tech Safety - - Memory function for the driver’s seat

8-way adjustable passenger seat

Front heated and ventilated seats

Passenger seat walk-in device

Handsfree tail gate operation

AWD terrain modes

AWD lock mode - - ADAS Forward collision warning

Automatic emergency braking

Blind spot collision detection and warning

Blind spot avoidance assist

Lane-keep assist

Lane departure warning

Driver attention warning

Adaptive cruise control

High beam assist

The top-end Signature variant does get two important additions like the complete ADAS suite under the name Hyundai Smart Sense, and the option of AWD (only with the diesel engine) with terrain modes. On the features front, it gains an electrically adjustable passenger seat, front heated and ventilated seats, and electrically operated Boss mode.

The 2022 Tucson is expected to be priced from around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom), rivaling the Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Volkswagen Tiguan.