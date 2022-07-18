Here Are The Features You Get With The 2022 Hyundai Tucson
Published On Jul 18, 2022 06:13 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Tucson 2022
It is available in two variants with petrol and diesel engines
Hyundai has revealed the new-gen Tucson in India ahead of its price announcement in early August. Its bookings are now underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000. Just like the Alcazar and i20 N Line, the Tucson will be sold through Hyundai’s Signature dealerships. The premium mid-size SUV is available with two 2-litre engines - a 156PS petrol unit and a 186PS diesel motor - paired to 6-speed automatic and 8-speed automatic transmissions respectively.
Also Read: Top 7 Highlights That 2022 Hyundai Tucson Offers Over The Jeep Compass
The Tucson can be had in two variants - Platinum and Signature. Here's what each trim has to offer:
Hyundai Tucson Platinum
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Connected car tech
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
|
The base-spec Platinum variant of the 2022 Tucson is loaded with many features, including full LED lighting, panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, dual-zone AC with multi-air mode, a digital driver’s display, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, and 8-speaker Bose sound system. Its standard safety suite includes six airbags, hill hold/descent control, ESC, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. While the Tucson does claim to offer ADAS as standard, you only get the blind spot view monitor here.
Hyundai Tucson Signature
Here’s what the top-end variant features over the Platinum one:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Connected car tech
|
Safety
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
ADAS
The top-end Signature variant does get two important additions like the complete ADAS suite under the name Hyundai Smart Sense, and the option of AWD (only with the diesel engine) with terrain modes. On the features front, it gains an electrically adjustable passenger seat, front heated and ventilated seats, and electrically operated Boss mode.
The 2022 Tucson is expected to be priced from around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom), rivaling the Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Volkswagen Tiguan.
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful