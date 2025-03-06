Bookings Of The 2025 Lexus LX 500d Have Commenced; Gets A New Overtrail Variant At Rs 3.12 Crore

The 2025 Lexus LX 500d is offered with two variants, Urban and Overtrail, both of which are powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine that produces 309 PS and 700 Nm

The new Overtrail variant is more off-road focused and costs Rs 12 lakh more than the Urban trim.

Both variants get a massive grille, 3-pod LED projector headlights and connected tail lights.

The Urban variant gets silver elements on the grille and bigger 22-inch dual-tone rims.

Overtrain trim features grey elements on the grille and smaller 18-inch grey alloys wrapped in all-terrain rubber.

Inside, it gets three screens and features, including 4-zone AC and a 25-speaker sound system.

Safety suite includes 10 airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, TPMS and ADAS.

Lexus has opened the order books for its flagship SUV, the 2025 LX 500d, which has been updated for 2025 after being showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Notably, the Japanese carmaker had temporarily halted the bookings for the premium SUV in mid-February, which have now been reopened. The 2025 Lexus LX 500d now comes with a new off-road-focused variant in addition to the Urban variant that was available previously. The detailed prices are as follows:

Variant Price LX 500d Urban Rs 3 crore LX 500d Overtrail (new) Rs 3.12 crore

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The prices of the Urban variant, with the update, have increased by Rs 12 lakh.

Exterior

The Urban, as the name suggests, has a more urban-focused design, with a massive grille with silver elements that give the SUV a menacing look. It also gets sleek horizontally stacked LED headlights with LED DRLs and fog lamps on the lower section of the bumper. In profile, it gets 22-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a chrome strip on the doors. At the rear, it has a connected LED taillight setup, a roof-mounted spoiler, a rear wiper, Lexus badging on the tailgate and a blacked-out rear bumper that provides added contrast to the rear. Exterior colour options include Sonic Quartz, Sonic Titanium, and Graphite Black.

On the other hand, the Overtrail variant is more off-road focused, and it features a similar grille design, but it has a grey theme, and it also has a silver skid plate at the front. The major difference, however, is that it gets smaller 18-inch alloys finished in grey and equipped with all-terrain tyres and front and rear differential locks, exclusive to the variant. The rear design is similar to the Urban variant. It is available exclusively in Moon Desert colour options.

Interior

Inside, the Lexus LX 500d comes with a dual-tone theme, choices of which include tan and maroon shades for the Urban variant and an exclusive dark green option for the Overtrail variant. The dashboard layout, however, is similar to the LX 500d, and it features a three-spoke black steering wheel, a free-standing touchscreen and another screen below it to control the other settings of the SUV. Below the screens are buttons for the AC controls and charging sockets. This panel merges onto the centre console that features a gear selector stalk, two cupholders, and a wireless phone charging pad. The centre console extends to form the centre armrest, which has a storage space underneath it.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, the Lexus LX 500d comes with an 8-inch driver’s display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen and another 7-inch display to control other functions of the vehicle. It is also equipped with 4-zone auto AC, a heads-up display (HUD), dual 11.6-inch screens for the rear seat passengers, a wireless phone charger, a 25-speaker sound system and front powered seats with heating and massage functions.

Its safety suite includes 10 airbags, hill assist control (HAC), electronic parking brake, disc brakes on all wheels, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and automatic headlights and wipers. It also gets some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features, including radar-based adaptive cruise control and auto emergency braking.

Powertrain Options

The Lexus LX 500d comes with a 3.3-litre diesel V6 engine for both variants, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 3.3-litre diesel V6 engine Power 309 PS Torque 700 Nm Transmission 10-speed AT Drivetrain 4-wheel-drive

Rivals

The Lexus LX 500d locks horns with the Range Rover and Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

