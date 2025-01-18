Lexus LF-ZC Concept And ROV Concept Revealed In India At Auto Expo 2025

The LF-ZC is an all-electric sedan concept, while the ROV is focused on off-roading and features a hydrogen-powered engine

While multiple carmakers are launching their new products at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Lexus has unveiled two new concepts. The first is an all-electric sedan, called as LF-ZC featuring sporty design, while the second is the ROV or Recreational Off-highway Vehicle, focused on offering a luxury off-roading experience. Let's take a closer look at both the models in this report.

Lexus LF-ZC Concept

The LF-ZC boasts sharp lines throughout the exterior, with a sloping roofline and a stylish rear-end featuring connected LED tail lamps. Lexus says its design focuses on aerodynamic performance and has also released its dimensions, which are 4,750 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, 1,390 mm in height, and a wheelbase of 2,890 mm.

Inside, the LF-ZC features a minimalistic cabin highlighted by multiple screens and touch-based controls. It is unlikely that the production-spec LF-ZC will feature a similar interior. Lexus has yet to reveal the powertrain specs of the LF-ZC but mentions that it comes with an advanced battery pack, delivering approximately twice the range of conventional EVs.

Lexus ROV Concept

The ROV Concept is a hydrogen-powered lifestyle vehicle that Lexus aims to bring the fun of off-road driving with low carbon emissions. It measures 3,120 mm in length, 1,725 mm in width, and 1,800 mm in height. Engine output figures are yet to be revealed, but it gets a 1-litre hydrogen engine that is designed to function like a petrol engine, producing an appealing engine note and delivering responsive torque.

It features a lightweight body with a large amount of suspension travel, which Lexus claims will provide the driver with natural car movements for an enhanced off-road experience. Inside, it gets a simple instrument cluster that provides key information, ensuring the driver stays focused.

Lexus also unveiled the NX and RX SUVs at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which are currently sold in India with prices ranging between Rs 67.35 lakh and Rs 1.19 crore (ex-showroom). Do let us know in the comments below which of the concepts presented by Lexus you liked the most in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.