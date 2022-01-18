Tata Tigor CNG’s Boot Spied Ahead Of January 19 Launch

Published On Jan 18, 2022 01:30 PM By Tarun for Tata Tigor

It will be the second sedan to get a CNG kit after the Hyundai Aura

Tiago and Tigor CNGs to launch on January 19.

Unofficial bookings are underway, and the cars have already reached dealerships.

Both vehicles to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual.

Expected to command a Rs 80,000 premium over corresponding petrol variants.

The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG are set to be launched on January 19. Unofficial bookings are underway, and the cars have already reached dealerships. Now, ahead of the D-Day, a video has surfaced showing the Tigor CNG’s boot space.

It seems like the CNG tank is occupying almost 75 percent of the Tigor’s 419-litre boot. Considering it’s a sedan, there will obviously be more space than the Tiago CNG’s boot that was recently spied too.

The Tigor and Tiago CNGs will use the standard models’ 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual as standard. However, power figures are expected to drop by around 20 percent when running on CNG.

Going by the recently leaked information, the CNG will be available with the Tigor’s range-topping XZ and XZ+ variants. This will be the first for any car in India, since the cleaner fuel option is usually offered with a model’s base or mid-spec variants.

The Tata Tigor features 15-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster (standard), push-button engine start/stop, automatic AC, electric ORVMS, dual front airbags (standard), and a rear parking camera.

The CNG variants are expected to command a premium of around Rs 80,000 over the corresponding petrol variants: XZ (Rs 6.69 lakh) and XZ+ (Rs 7.29 lakh) ex-showroom Delhi.

As of now, the Tigor CNG’s only rival is the Hyundai Aura CNG, but going forward, the Maruti Dzire is also expected to get the cleaner fuel option.

Source

Read More on : Tata Tigor AMT