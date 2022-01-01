All The Electric Cars Coming To India In 2022

Published On Jan 01, 2022 09:00 AM By Dhruv for Tata Altroz EV

2021 saw a host of new electric cars come to India and it looks like 2022 is set be even more promising with a loads of new EVs set to come in

Electric cars are no longer the future. They are here. All that remains is their widespread adoption, and that can only happen with time and when there are enough options in the market to suit everyone’s needs. In 2021, we went from having just three EVs in the market to more than 10. In 2022, that number could double within the first six months, of course, if things go as per carmakers' plans and there's no disruption in new car sales.

Here are the EVs you can expect to be available in showrooms in 2022:

Tata Altroz EV

Expected Launch - Mid-2022

Expected Price - Rs 13 Lakh

Tata Motors is India's leading EV maker (with the Nexon and Tigor EVs in its portfolio), and the Altroz EV will be a welcome addition to that lineup. It was first displayed at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019, and we later got to see it at the 2020 Auto Expo. We have yet to see the Altroz EV in showrooms, but 2022 could change that.

The carmaker has also set up a dedicated subsidiary to oversee the development, sales, and after-sales service of EVs, and there's a good chance that the Altroz EV will be the first offering under the new company. As far as the powertrain goes, we expect Tata to offer something similar to that of the Nexon EV, considering the Altroz is perceived as a premium hatchback.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Expected Launch - January 2022

Expected Price - Rs 60 lakh

Volvo wants to switch to electric vehicles ASAP! While its intent has been made public, the globally renowned carmaker doesn’t sell an EV in India. But all that could change in 2022 with the XC40 Recharge. It’s essentially the same SUV as the XC40, but the engine’s been removed, and you get electric motors instead of that, and of course, a battery pack. The XC40 Recharge gets an AWD system, and it has a range of over 400km (WLTP cycle).

Mahindra XUV300 Electric

Expected Launch - Mid-2022

Expected Price - Rs 15 lakh

It was initially supposed to be here by the end of 2020, but we all know how that turned out. The XUV300 Electric will be a natural rival to the Nexon EV, and if priced correctly, it could even dethrone the Tata car and become the new highest selling EV in the country. That is if it gets launched in the first place.

While Mahindra has been pushing its ICE (internal combustion engine) cars like the Thar and XUV700, it has maintained radio silence on introducing EVs. However, we do know they have grand plans for fully electric cars, and that's why we believe the electric XUV300 could be one of 2022's highlight launches.

BMW i4

Expected Launch - Mid-2022

Expected Price - Rs 80 Lakh

BMW’s EV offensive began with the iX SUV, and now, the German carmaker plans to bring in an electric sedan called the i4. Based on BMW’s 4 Series Gran Coupe, the e-sedan can be had as both RWD and AWDs. It has an 83.9kWh battery pack, and according to estimates, it's good for 365km (AWD version with larger wheels).

We expect the carmaker to offer a fully loaded version of the i4 in 2022.

Mini Cooper SE

Expected Launch - Feb 2022

Expected Price - Rs 50 lakh

The Mini Cooper SE will be another EV from BMW. This one, however, is already sold out. BMW brought 30 units to India, and all of them were lapped up as soon as bookings opened in November 2021.

The Cooper SE has a modest 233km range and an electric motor that makes 184PS/270Nm. The battery pack is also relatively small at 36.2kWh. The best bit is that the Mini Cooper SE will be a three-door offering, upping its style quotient.

Ford Mustang Mach E

Expected Launch - Mid-2022

Expected Price - Rs 80 lakh

Ford stopped making cars in India. However, that does not mean it won't be selling cars in India. The American giant has decided it will offer its high-end products here, which means we will get the Mustang Mach E. The electric Mustang is a crossover-style SUV, and in its quickest avatar, it can make the 0-96kmph sprint in just 3.5 seconds. The RWD model can go more than 500km on a single charge.

With such versatility, we reckon the Mustang Mach E will cater to a broad audience.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Expected Launch - Mid-2022

Expected Price - Rs 2 crore

The S Class of EVs will soon be available in India. Mercedes revealed the car a few months ago, and with the S Class comes a lot of expectations. It packs a mammoth 107.1kWh battery pack, translating to up to 770km on a single charge! It is among a handful of cars with such a massive range.

The EQS is available in RWD and AWD configurations, and Mercedes might offer both in India. It also gets cool features like automatically opening doors and rear-wheel steering.

Hyundai Kona Electric 2022

Expected Launch - Mid-2022

Expected Price - Rs 24 Lakh

The Kona Electric will forever remain India's first long-range EV. During the time it first came around, there were few takers. The necessary infrastructure was absent, the price was too high, and buying an EV was steeped in too many unresolved questions.

Even in recent years, the Kona Electric's numbers haven't been that impressive. That's because other EVs have undercut it in price while also offering a more affordable package. Hyundai, however, plans to reverse its fortunes with an update to the Kona EV in 2022, and it'll hope that it gets second-time lucky.

MG ZS EV 2022

Expected Launch - Mid-2022

Expected Price - Rs 22 Lakh

Even MG will be updating the ZS EV in 2022. It will get similar cosmetic revisions as the Astor, which is the ZS EV's ICE equivalent.

It sits between the Hyundai Kona Electric and Tata Nexon EV, and MG has been able to sell quite a few of these. With the 2022 update, it could get more features onboard -- like the AI robot in the Astor -- to further boost its appeal. It will also get the option of bigger battery packs for increased range.

Tesla Model 3

Expected Launch - Diwali 2022

Expected Price - Rs 70 lakh

Tesla’s entry into India has been nothing short of contentious. What was once looking like a December 2021 entry has now stumbled into 2022. Honestly, at this point, we are not even sure of a particular date as Tesla has been silent on the matter.

If it does make it to India in 2022 -- it has been spied multiple times in the country -- the Model 3 is expected to be available in a fully loaded avatar.