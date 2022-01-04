Modified On Jan 04, 2022 04:28 PM By CarDekho for Tata Tiago

Tata will be the country’s third carmaker to offer a factory-fitted CNG option

A day after Tata officially teased the Tiago CNG, images of the factory-fitted CNG unit have surfaced online. And it seems like the cleaner fuel tank will occupy much of the 242-litre boot space.

The CNG-powered Tiago will utilise the same 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine as the standard model, coupled with a 5-speed manual. However, performance will likely drop by around 20 percent, much like what we’ve seen with the WagonR and Santro.

Tata is expected to offer the CNG option with the mid-spec XT and XZ variants, at a premium of around Rs 70,000 over their petrol counterparts. Features should remain unchanged, comprising a Harman audio system, steering-mounted audio controls, a digital instrument cluster, and parking assist display.

Unofficial bookings for the Tiago CNG are underway for a token of up to Rs 20,000. Currently, the standard (petrol-only) model retails from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The CNG variant will compete with the Maruti Wagon R, Hyundai Santro, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Celerio’s CNG variants.

