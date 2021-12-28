6 New Cars To Be Launched In India In January 2022

Modified On Dec 28, 2021 10:40 AM By Rohit for Skoda kodiaq 2020

The first month of the new year will bring facelifted versions, new CNG variants, and a brand new pickup too

The new year is almost upon us, and what better way to bring it in but in these stylish new upcoming vehicles. While these are mainly SUVs, there indeed are a few surprises too. Let’s look at all the models you can expect in India in January 2022:

Facelifted Skoda Kodiaq

Expected Price: Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

Rivals: MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4, Toyota Fortuner, and Jeep’s upcoming 7-seater SUV

Skoda’s flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, is returning to India after its diesel version was discontinued in April 2020. With the facelift, the Kodiaq will now have a petrol heart, thanks to the VW group’s decision to do away with oil burners. The carmaker has already started series production at its Aurangabad facility, and select dealerships have started accepting bookings.

The SUV will get subtle revisions to the exterior design, and its equipment list will get extra features like ventilation, heating, and massage functions for the front seats, 10-colour ambient lighting, and a two-spoke steering wheel as seen on the Kushaq and Slavia.

Toyota Hilux

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

Rivals: Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

While buyers have been drifting towards SUVs in recent years, one segment that’s still largely unexplored is the pickup truck. Right now, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is the only lifestyle pickup in India. However, Toyota, too, has its eyes on this segment and is bringing the globally popular Hilux here (it was recently spotted undisguised for a TVC shoot).

It is expected to come in two variants: Hilux and Hilux Revo, and it should get a set of diesel engines with both manual and automatic transmission options and a choice of 4WD. Features could include an 8-inch touchscreen system, a powered driver’s seat, and multiple airbags.

Tata Altroz DCT

Expected Price: Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

January 2022 will mark two years of Tata's entry into the premium hatchback space with the Altroz. We believe the carmaker could use the occasion to debut the automatic version with the DCT (dual-clutch transmission) as it introduced the hatchback's turbo-petrol variants on its first anniversary. Tata is expected to offer the optional automatic gearbox only with the Altroz's turbocharged engine. No other cosmetic or feature upgrades are expected.

Facelifted Audi Q7

Expected Price: Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

Rivals: Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Volvo XC90, and Land Rover Discovery

Audi is set to bring back the Q7 in its facelifted avatar to India in January 2022. Among the host of updates, the most important will be the change of heart – from diesel to petrol. The luxury three-row SUV will get a 3-litre turbo-petrol engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic, and not to forget, Audi's all-wheel drivetrain (Quattro). Its equipment list consists of a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, a tri-screen setup, and an electrically operated tailgate.

Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG

Expected Price: Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 over petrol counterparts

Tata will likely start providing the factory-fitted CNG kit with the Tiago and Tigor by the end of January 2022. Both will continue with their existing 1.2-litre petrol engines, but the output will likely decrease slightly when operating on CNG. We don't expect any feature changes, however.

The CNG option will likely be offered with the lower variants only, as is standard with any other model. While the Tiago's rivals (Maruti Wagon R and Hyundai Santro) come with a CNG option, none of the Tigor's competitors offer the cleaner fuel alternative.