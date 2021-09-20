Tata Punch Reaches Dealerships, Interior Snapped Clearly

Modified On Sep 20, 2021 12:30 PM By Tarun for Tata Punch

The upcoming micro SUV is expected to be launched in the first half of October 2021

The Tata Punch gets a dual-tone dark grey and ivory interior theme and what looks like dark fabric upholstery.

Will feature a flat-bottom steering wheel, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, and automatic AC.

Other styling elements include a split-headlamp design, chunky body cladding, faux skid plates, and C-pillar-mounted door handles.

Will likely be powered by an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine; the Altroz’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine could be introduced later.

The Tata Punch has arrived at dealerships, and as expected, shutterbugs have captured detailed images of the micro SUV. Unofficial bookings have already begun at dealerships ahead of its anticipated launch in the first half of October, barely a month away.

On the outside, the Punch features a split-headlamp design with integrated LED DRLs, chunky body cladding acting as bumpers, side cladding, faux skid plates, C-pillar-mounted door handles, a slightly raked roofline, and arrow-style tail lamps.

As mentioned above, the interior has been snapped in considerable detail, revealing similarities to other Tata cars. Going by the images, the cabin seems to have a dual-tone dark grey and ivory theme, a free-floating touchscreen infotainment system (likely to be a 7-inch unit), a flat-bottom steering wheel, cruise control, the Altroz’s semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, and rectangular AC vents. However, rear AC vents seem to be absent.

Passenger safety will likely be taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.

The Punch is expected to get the Tiago’s 86PS 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT. Going forward, the micro SUV might also be provided with the Altroz’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

We reckon the Tata Punch will be priced from around Rs 5.5 lakh(ex-showroom). It will compete with the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Ignis .

