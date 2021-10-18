Tata Nexon Rendered As A Modified Off-roading Overland SUV

Published On Oct 18, 2021 04:44 PM By CarDekho for Tata Nexon

This 4×4 concept from a parallel universe might be your inspiration for a car project

The Tata Nexon’s value to the Indian buyer lies in its spacious accommodations and 5-star safety rating. But with the right parts and expertise, it’s possible to modify this subcompact SUV as a two-person overlanding vehicle. That’s what our friend from the Instagram page Alpha Renders has conceived in this new concept rendering. Check out his handiwork below:

On the outside, this Nexon gets a ‘warm red’ paint job with a slightly darker grey-coloured window trim. Big Cooper STT off-road tyres sit snugly within the Nexon’s wheel wells. The stock faux skid plate is absent, and a new functional skid plate replaces it under the front bumper. The Black Rhino Barstow rims seem similar in diameter to the stock SUV’s 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The SUV gets a lift kit that gives it a wider stance and better ground clearance than the 209mm you get from the factory. The new drilled brake rotors come with red calipers. At the rear, the taillights get a smoked effect, while the badges and Tata logo are blacked out. Lower down, the rear bumper features a red tri-arrow pattern.

A few of these modifications are not road legal in India, but they are must-haves for any off-road vehicle. A pair of Hella auxiliary lamps and an LED light strip on the bull bar can keep you from driving over a cliff or into a ditch while off-roading. The bull bar itself is counter-intuitive, given that the Nexon has a monocoque chassis instead of a traditional SUV’s ladder-frame unit on which the protective bar can be mounted. But then let’s come to the really illegal modification -- the 4x4 system.

In a subcompact front-wheel-drive SUV such as the Nexon, it’s not easy to add even a part-time all-wheel-drive system (AWD). Currently, Tata Motors doesn’t offer AWD on any of its models, so you’ll have to get an expert modifier to do the research and development. Rather than scouting junkyard parts with a mechanic, it’s probably more practical (and reliable) to fit an electric motor at the rear wheels and turn the Nexon into a hybrid AWD car!

If you’ve spent the lockdown at home and your post-pandemic vacation plans don’t include the whole family, this Nexon concept is for you. A massive 690 litres of volume opens up if you fold the rear seats -- large enough to accommodate a two-person car mattress! As for your luggage, it’ll fit on any roof rack that you can mount on the factory-fitted roof rails. This Nexon concept carries a spare wheel on its roof, with a bit of room left for emergency equipment.

So, how do you like the idea of this overlanding concept SUV? Can you think of a better base for these modifications at the Tata Nexon’s price point? Let us know in the comments.

