Published On Aug 11, 2022 05:23 PM By Sonny for Tata Punch

The entry-level Tata ‘SUV’ has been fairly successful in a niche with no direct rivals

Tata has rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of the Punch from its manufacturing facility in Pune. Smaller than the sub-4 metre Nexon, Punch made its market debut in October 2021.

It has been one of the top best-selling SUVs with average monthly sales of around 10,000 units over the last six months. It offers rugged SUV-like styling for hatchback prices, almost like a micro-Harrier.

The Punch is offered with Tata’s 86PS, 1.2-litre, petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual with the choice of a 5-speed AMT. It was one of the most frugal cars we tested back in 2021 and is expected to get a CNG option as well in the future.

Also read: Here’s How Long You’ll Have To Wait For Tata Punch

The smallest Tata SUV is equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, auto headlamps, auto AC, cruise control and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech. Its safety kit includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage. While it has no fancy safety features, the Punch secured a 5-star safety rating as per GNCAP’s previous testing procedures.

The Punch is currently priced between Rs 5.93 lakh and Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It has no direct rivals but based on pricing, it competes against the likes of the Maruti Swift, Maruti Ignis, Hyundai Grand i10, and the new Citroen C3.

Read More on : Punch AMT