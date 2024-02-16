Modified On Feb 16, 2024 11:24 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The top two sellers both crossed the 15,000 unit sales mark in the first month of 2024

2024 started off on a positive note for the sub-4m SUV segment as it enjoyed month-on-month (MoM) growth of over 40 percent in monthly sales. The highest sellers were still the usual crowd favourites such as the Tata Nexon and Maurti Brezza. Moreover, four of the total seven SUVs on the list even crossed the 10,000-unit sales mark. The segment, overall, witnessed total sales of over 60,000 units.

Here’s a look at how each model in this segment performed in January 2024 sales:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers January 2024 December 2023 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Tata Nexon 17182 15284 12.41 26.73 26.26 0.47 13802 Maruti Brezza 15303 12844 19.14 23.8 24.22 -0.42 14734 Hyundai Venue 11831 10383 13.94 18.4 18.11 0.29 11060 Kia Sonet 11530 10 115200 17.93 15.62 2.31 4381 Mahindra XUV300 4817 3550 35.69 7.49 9.09 -1.6 4596 Nissan Magnite 2863 2150 33.16 4.45 4.72 -0.27 2385 Renault Kiger 750 865 -13.29 1.16 1.94 -0.78 877 Total 64276 45086 42.56 99.96

Takeaways

The Tata Nexon was crowned the best-selling sub-4m SUV in January 2024 sales with over 17,000 units sold. Its MoM figure went up by almost 12.5 percent, although its year-on-year (YoY) market share moved up only marginally. These figures also include the sales data of the Tata Nexon EV.

With over 15,000 units sold, the Maruti Brezza came a close second on the January 2024 sales chart. The SUV even bettered its average 6-month sales numbers by 500-odd units.

The Hyundai Venue’s total sales came close to 12,000 units in January 2024 while its MoM number increased by almost 14 percent. These figures are also inclusive of the sales figures of the Hyundai Venue N Line.

With more than 11,500 units dispatched, the refreshed Kia Sonet was the last sub-4m SUV to cross the 10,000-unit milestone. Its market share stood close to 18 percent.

While the Mahindra XUV300’s total sales crossed its average 6-month figure, its YoY market share dipped by a little over 1.5 percent. That said, there is a facelift in the works for the Mahindra sub-4m SUV expected to launch soon.

Of all the models on the sales chart, it was only the Renault Kiger that couldn’t even go past the 1,000-unit mark. Its cousin, the Nissan Magnite, recorded total sales of almost 3,000 units in January 2024. Their cumulative market share was less than 10 percent.

