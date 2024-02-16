English | हिंदी

Tata Nexon Zooms Past Maruti Brezza And Hyundai Venue In January 2024 Sub-4m SUV Sales

Modified On Feb 16, 2024 11:24 AM

The top two sellers both crossed the 15,000 unit sales mark in the first month of 2024

Sub-4m SUV January 2024 sales

2024 started off on a positive note for the sub-4m SUV segment as it enjoyed month-on-month (MoM) growth of over 40 percent in monthly sales. The highest sellers were still the usual crowd favourites such as the Tata Nexon and Maurti Brezza. Moreover, four of the total seven SUVs on the list even crossed the 10,000-unit sales mark. The segment, overall, witnessed total sales of over 60,000 units.

Here’s a look at how each model in this segment performed in January 2024 sales:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers

January 2024

December 2023

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Tata Nexon

17182

15284

12.41

26.73

26.26

0.47

13802

Maruti Brezza

15303

12844

19.14

23.8

24.22

-0.42

14734

Hyundai Venue

11831

10383

13.94

18.4

18.11

0.29

11060

Kia Sonet

11530

10

115200

17.93

15.62

2.31

4381

Mahindra XUV300

4817

3550

35.69

7.49

9.09

-1.6

4596

Nissan Magnite

2863

2150

33.16

4.45

4.72

-0.27

2385

Renault Kiger

750

865

-13.29

1.16

1.94

-0.78

877

Total

64276

45086

42.56

99.96

Takeaways

Tata Nexon EV and Tata Nexon

  • The Tata Nexon was crowned the best-selling sub-4m SUV in January 2024 sales with over 17,000 units sold. Its MoM figure went up by almost 12.5 percent, although its year-on-year (YoY) market share moved up only marginally. These figures also include the sales data of the Tata Nexon EV.

  • With over 15,000 units sold, the Maruti Brezza came a close second on the January 2024 sales chart. The SUV even bettered its average 6-month sales numbers by 500-odd units.

Hyundai Venue N Line and Hyundai Venue

  • The Hyundai Venue’s total sales came close to 12,000 units in January 2024 while its MoM number increased by almost 14 percent. These figures are also inclusive of the sales figures of the Hyundai Venue N Line.

  • With more than 11,500 units dispatched, the refreshed Kia Sonet was the last sub-4m SUV to cross the 10,000-unit milestone. Its market share stood close to 18 percent.

  • While the Mahindra XUV300’s total sales crossed its average 6-month figure, its YoY market share dipped by a little over 1.5 percent. That said, there is a facelift in the works for the Mahindra sub-4m SUV expected to launch soon.

  • Of all the models on the sales chart, it was only the Renault Kiger that couldn’t even go past the 1,000-unit mark. Its cousin, the Nissan Magnite, recorded total sales of almost 3,000 units in January 2024. Their cumulative market share was less than 10 percent.

