Tata Nexon XZ+(S) Variant With Sunroof Launched At Rs 10.10 Lakh

Published On Apr 03, 2020 05:36 PM By Sonny for Tata Nexon

It’s based on the top-spec XZ+(O) variant but is more affordable

New Nexon variant offers all comforts without connected tech features like live location, geo-fencing, and vehicle diagnostics.

Features a sunroof, cruise control, and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The XZ+(S) is available with all manual and AMT options for both petrol and diesel engines, and with the dual-tone option too.

It is Rs 30,000 cheaper than the XZ+(O) variant and positioned above the XZ+ variant.

Tata launched the facelifted Nexon with BS6 engines in January 2020. Now, the carmaker has introduced the XZ+(S) variant to the lineup. It is based on the top-spec XZ+(O) variant and priced as follows:

XZ+(S) XZ+(O) Difference Petrol-MT Rs 10.10 lakh Rs 10.40 lakh Rs 30,000 Petrol-MT Dual Tone Rs 10.30 lakh Rs 10.60 lakh Rs 30,000 Petrol-AMT Rs 10.70 lakh Rs 11 lakh Rs 30,000 Petrol-AMT Dual Tone Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 11.20 lakh Rs 30,000 Diesel-MT Rs 11.60 lakh Rs 11.90 lakh Rs 30,000 Diesel-MT Dual Tone Rs 11.80 lakh Rs 12.10 lakh Rs 30,000 Diesel AMT Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 12.50 lakh Rs 30,000 Diesel AMT Dual Tone Rs 12.40 lakh Rs 12.70 lakh Rs 30,000

The new XZ+(S) variant is offered in the same iterations as the XZ+(O), which includes the dual-tone options and automatic options for both petrol and diesel engines. It is affordable by Rs 30,000 than every equivalent version of the XZ+(O) variant.

The new Nexon XZ+(S) gets all the features that are offered in the XZ+(O) variant apart from Tata’s iRA connected car technology. That means it doesn’t get live vehicle diagnostics, remote vehicle controls via a smartphone app, trip analytics, live location, geo-fencing, and valet mode. It does get other premium features such as a sunroof, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, cruise control, and rain-sensing wipers.

This variant of the Nexon makes more sense for those who do not wish to use connected car technology services, but would still like to enjoy all the comforts the car has to offer, especially the sunroof. This seems to be in line with Tata’s new approach of allowing customers to have a car that meets their specific needs, as seen with the factory-fitted customisation options offered with the new Altroz. The Tata Nexon continues to rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, and Mahindra XUV300.

