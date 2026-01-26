Tata Nexon vs Nissan Magnite: The Two Ends Of The Segment

Even though the Magnite is way more affordable than the Nexon, both of them sit in the same segment

If you want good space for your family in a small footprint, the subcompact SUV segment has a lot of cars to offer. One of the models is the Nissan Magnite, which focuses on covering the basics at an affordable price. But the Magnite rivals the Tata Nexon, which gives you all the premiumness and features you can ask for, along with the space, but this comes at a higher price.

So which one offers a better deal at its price, which one is more value for money, and which one should you pick? Find out in this detailed comparison.

Price & Variants

Tata Nexon Nissan Magnite Ex-showroom Price Rs 7.32 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh Rs 5.62 lakh to Rs 10.76 lakh

Compared to the Nexon, the Magnite has a much more affordable price. Its base variant is cheaper by Rs 1.7 lakh, and the top-spec is more affordable by around Rs 3.4 lakh.

While Nexon is more expensive, it also has a more powertrains and variants, which gives buyers multiple options to choose from.

Both SUVs also get special editions. Nexon gets Dark and Red Dark editions, which get cosmetic changes over the standard variants. Magnite gets a KURO edition, which gets both cosmetic changes and feature additions.

Dimensions & Design

Specifications Tata Nexon Nissan Magnite Difference Length 3995 mm 3994 mm + 1 mm Width 1804 mm 1758 mm + 46 mm Height 1620 mm 1572 mm + 48 mm Wheelbase 2498 mm 2500 mm (-) 2 mm

Both the Nexon and Magnite are the same in terms of length, but the former is taller and wider.

Both also offer similar wheelbases, which will result in similar in-cabin space.

The Nexon looks more modern thanks to the sleek lighting elements, connected tail lamps, and aerodynamic alloy wheels.

The sharper nose and slimmer grille also provide a cleaner look.

The Magnite, on the other hand, keep things simple and has an appealing design that will suit most of the buyers.

Interior & Space

Inside, the Nexon keeps a minimalistic dashboard design with clean horizontal lines to highlight the width.

It uses a lot of gloss black elements to make the cabin look and feel more premium.

However, these elements attract a lot of dust and fingerprints, and are prone to scratches.

The Magnite’s cabin also looks nice, and the elements like its AC vents grab attention.

While there are not a lot of gloss black or brushed aluminium finishes, you get soft touch padding on the dashboard and doors, and subtle chrome inserts on the steering wheel and around the AC vents.

In terms of front seat space, both offer enough room for large adults to sit properly.

However, the Nexon’s seat back is a little short, which will not offer proper support for tall passengers.

The Nexon, being wider, offers more space for three passengers in the back. It is also taller, which results in better headroom for all passengers.

It also gets a centre armrest for more comfortable drives and sunshades for privacy.

The Magnite offers good space for 2 people in the back, and while the wheelbase is similar, it manages to offer better knee and legroom.

This is because Nexon’s front seatback has additional padding, which leaves less space for rear passengers.

Neither car comes with a middle headrest, which will make long drives uncomfortable for the middle passenger.

The Nexon does offer better space for three passengers, but the Magnite, at its price, offers the best rear seat space you can get.

Features & Safety

Key Features Tata Nexon Nissan Magnite l 10.25-inch Touchscreen l Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay l 10.25-inch Digital Driver’s Display l Panoramic Sunroof l Wireless Phone Charger l Ventilated Front Seats l 9-Speaker JBL Sound System l 360-degree Camera l Blind View Monitor l Level-1 ADAS l 8-inch touchscreen (9-inch in lower variants) l Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay l 7-inch Digital Driver’s Display l 6-Speaker ARKYMAS Sound System l 360-degree Camera

Given the price difference, it is obvious that the Nexon is more equipped.

It offers a bigger touchscreen, a fully digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and front seat ventilation, all of which are not available in the Magnite.

The Magnite does not offer anything over the Nexon, but its feature list will still satisfy most users.

However, you can get features like a wireless phone charger, a JBL sound system, an air purifier, mood lighting, and a dashcam as part of official accessories.

Nexon also comes with Level-1 ADAS and 5-star safety ratings from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP.

The made-in-India Magnite has also secured a 5-star safety rating when tested by Global NCAP for the South African market.

Powertrain Options

Specifications Tata Nexon Nissan Magnite Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG 1.5-litre diesel 1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS 100 PS 115 PS 72 PS 100 PS Torque 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm 96 Nm 160 Nm Transmission 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCA 6MT 6MT, 6AMT 5MT, 5AMT 5MT, CVT

While the Magnite only offers petrol engines, the Nexon gets both petrol and diesel engine options.

Tata also offers this engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit for a better running cost. However, the performance takes a slight hit.

For good fuel efficiency and performance, you can pick the diesel engine.

With the Magnite, you get a 1-litre petrol engine that gives a relaxed city drive experience, but it feels underpowered and slow on the highways.

You can also get this engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

For better performance, Nissan also offers a turbo-petrol unit that will not leave you wanting for more, and it comes with a CVT for smooth drives.

Verdict

If you are willing to spend north of Rs 14 lakh for a family car, then going with the Tata Nexon will not disappoint. It gets a modern design which will age well, a premium cabin that gives an upmarket feel, and a feature list that you can show off. The Nexon gives you a well-rounded package which does not leave you wanting for more.

However, if you are on a budget and willing to compromise on some tech and premiumness, then the Nissan Magnite is a better option . It gives you good space for your family, and also offers decent features. It is not as premium as the Nexon, but it is much more affordable and can easily handle the responsibility of being a family car.

If you are still looking for a subcompact SUV and want to check out more options, you can look at other rivals such as the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Syros, and Maruti Brezza.