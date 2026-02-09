2026 Tata Nexon Colours Explained: Which Shades Are Available With Each Variant?

Tata Motors offers the Nexon compact SUV with multiple variants and colour options, giving buyers plenty of choices based on their preference and budget. The Nexon is currently one of the most popular subcompact SUVs in India and is available with petrol, diesel, CNG and EV powertrain options.

Like most manufacturers, Tata does not offer every colour option across all trims of the Nexon. So if you have shortlisted the Nexon, here’s a quick look at the variant-wise colour options of the compact SUV:

Tata Nexon: Variant-wise Colours

The Tata Nexon can be had in four broad variants, including Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. Do note that the first three variants are further offered with sub variants with additional features.

Its variant-wise colour options include:

Colour Smart Pure Creative Fearless Pristine White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Daytona Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Grassland Beige ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Pure Grey ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ocean Blue ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Royal Blue ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dark Edition (Black) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Red Dark (Black with red accents) ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅

Do note that Tata also offers dual-tone options with all the hues.

With the white shade, you get a dual-tone option only with the top-spec trim. For other colours, the dual-tone option can be had right from the Creative variant.

The Ocean Blue comes with a white roof in the dual-tone option. All other dual-tone colours come with a black roof.

White, Grey, Beige, and Royal Blue options can be chosen right from the base variant.

The Pure Grey hue is available from the Pure variant onwards.

Tata offers a Dark Edition from the Creative trim onwards, and a Red Dark Edition exclusive to the top-spec Fearless trim.

Important to note: Please note that the Dark Edition is only available with Creative + S, Creative + PS, and Fearless + PS variants. The Red Dark can be had only with the Fearless + PS variant.

2026 Tata Nexon Overview

The 2026 Tata Nexon continues to build on its strengths in a segment that remains one of the most competitive in the Indian market. With its modern design, strong safety credentials, and feature-rich cabin, the Nexon remains a strong contender among subcompact SUVs. In Tata’s lineup, it is positioned above the Punch micro SUV, and below the Curvv and Sierra SUVs.

The Nexon now comes with features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, 6 airbags, and even a basic suite of ADAS features. In terms of safety, the Nexon has been rated a 5-star car in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Tata offers both petrol and diesel engine options, as well as CNG, catering to a wide range of buyers. Let’s take a quick look at the numbers:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with CNG Power 120 PS 115 PS 100 PS Torque 170 Nm 260 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT/6-speed AMT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed AMT 6-speed manual

Price and Rivals

The Tata Nexon 2026 is priced between Rs 7.32 lakh and Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with popular subcompact SUVs such as the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, and Nissan Magnite.

