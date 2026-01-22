Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet: Which One Should You Pick?

Both look sporty, both are feature-rich, both have multiple powertrains, but only one can be the winner!

The Tata Nexon is one of the most popular cars in the country and arguably the most sought-after in its segment. It gained its popularity and preference over its rivals by offering a well-rounded package of modernity, tech, and performance that appeals to a family-oriented buyer.

But if you are young, you might be looking for a similar package with a more youth-friendly appeal. And this is where the Kia Sonet comes in. But which one offers a better deal, which one fits your requirements better, and which one should you buy? Find out in this detailed comparison.

Price & Variants

Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Ex-showroom Price Rs 7.32 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh Rs 7.3 lakh to Rs 14 lakh

The Nexon and the Sonet are priced almost similarly, where the difference between variants is only a few thousand.

However, the Nexon offers way more variants than the Kia SUV, and having so many subvariants can be confusing for the buyer.

Just like the Dark and Red Dark editions of the Nexon, which get some visual treatment over standard variants, the Sonet also gets GTX and X-Line variants, which come with cosmetic tweaks inside and out.

Dimensions & Design

Specifications Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No Difference Width 1804 mm 1790 mm + 14 mm Height 1620 mm 1642 mm - 22 mm Wheelbase 2498 mm 2500 mm - 2 mm

Since they are part of the same segment, both Nexon and Sonet are similarly sized in almost all parameters.

They have the same length and similar wheelbase, and similar width. However, the Nexon is slightly wider

However, Sonet’s additional height will give the passengers inside slightly better headroom.

While both SUVs have modern design elements, they come with completely different design languages, which appeal to different types of car buyers.

Nexon focuses more on minimalism, with its sleek lighting elements, curved profiles, and sophisticated-looking wheels. This design appeals to a wider set of buyers, and mostly to people looking for a family SUV.

The Sonet has a more sporty look. Instead of minimalism, its design elements look sharp, and with cuts and creases gives it a more mean look. This type of design appeals to a young buyer looking for a car for themselves.

To distinguish itself from the endless options in the market, the Nexon offers Dark and Red Dark editions, both of which give the SUV a more bold look with cosmetic tweaks.

Sonet does the same with its GTX and X-Line variants, where the latter gets a meaner look thanks to its exclusive matte exterior shade.

Interior & Space

Just like the exterior, the interiors of both these SUVs take similar approaches.

Nexon prioritises minimalism with its clutter-free dashboard, simple horizontal lines that create the illusion of width, and loads of gloss black inserts that add a rich look to the cabin.

However, these gloss black elements attract a lot of dust and fingerprints, and if not cleaned properly, can get a lot of scratches.

The Sonet’s cabin has an “in your face” look thanks to the chunky dashboard, massive AC vents, and sharp lines that go in all directions. It lacks Nexon’s clutter-free look and instead gets a design that screams boldness.

In terms of front seat space, both SUVs offer enough room for the driver and passengers to sit comfortably.

In terms of rear seat space, there is close to no difference, as both offer similar knee room and leg room.

Since the Sonet is a little taller, you get slightly better headroom.

However, the seat base in the Sonet is smaller, which does leave you hanging in terms of underthigh support.

Both cars can accomodate three occupants, but the middle passenger will have to sit upright and there will be shoulder overlap.

For amenities, both the Nexon and Sonet get sunshades, a centre armrest, rear AC vents, and charging options in the back.

Features & Safety

Key Features Tata Nexon Kia Sonet 10.25-inch Touchscreen Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay 10.25-inch Digital Driver’s Display Panoramic Sunroof Wireless Phone Charger Ventilated Front Seats 9-Speaker JBL Sound System 360-degree Camera Blind View Monitor Level-1 ADAS 10.25-inch Touchscreen Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay 10..25-inch Digital Driver’s Display Single-pane Sunroof Wireless Phone Charger Ventilated Front Seats 8-Speaker BOSE Sound System 4-way Powered Driver Seat 360-degree Camera Blind View Monitor Level-1 ADAS

It is hard to fault either of these SUVs when it comes to features, because they are both very well equipped.

Over the Nexon, the Sonet offers a 4-way powered driver seat, which adds more convenience for the driver.

However, the Nexon offers a panoramic sunroof over the Sonet.

Both cars come with a level-1 advanced driver assistance systems.

In terms of safety, both are similarly equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

Also, while the Nexon has a 5-star crash test rating from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP, the current Sonet does not have any safety ratings.

Powertrain Options

Specifications Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 100 PS 115 PS 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCA 6MT 6MT, 6AMT 5MT 6iMT, 7DCT 6MT, 6AT

Both SUVs offer multiple engine options to choose from.

The Nexon gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with multiple transmission options.

This engine is also available with a factory-fitted CNG kit, which will give you lower running costs.

If you want both performance and good fuel efficiency, you can go for the diesel. It will not be as exciting as the turbo-petrol, but you’ll have enough power for easy overtakes. However, there is no proper automatic transmission available with the diesel.

With the Sonet, you get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which is good for relaxed drives and offers good fuel efficiency. However, your highway drives can feel dull, and overtaking will require some planning due to its low power output.

For quick overtakes, picking the 1-litre turbo-petrol will be a good decision, as it makes the same figures as the Nexon, and here too, the trade-off for an exciting drive experience will be low fuel efficiency.

Here too, for a good blend of performance and fuel efficiency, Kia offers a diesel engine. And unlike the Nexon that gets an AMT, the Sonet diesel comes with a proper automatic transmission.

The Sonet does not get a CNG powertrain.

Verdict

Both the Tata Nexon and the Kia Sonet are similarly equipped, and both are hard to fault for what they offer. Neither SUV will disappoint in terms of cabin premiumness, feature package, or performance, and both have enough to keep you satisfied.

The only major difference comes in the rear seat, where the Nexon offers slightly better space, but choosing between the two boils down your preference. If you are looking for a family SUV with a modern design, go for the Nexon. However, if you want a sporty-looking car for yourself, and a small compromise in space is not a dealbreaker for you, then the Sonet is a great option. You won’t go wrong with either of these two cars. We've also compared the Nexon with two of its top rivals - here with the Venue and here with the Brezza.

If you want to look at more options other than these two SUVs, you can check out their rivals like the Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Skoda Kylaq.