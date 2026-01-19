Tata Nexon vs New Hyundai Venue: Which One Should You Pick?

In its new generation avatar, the Hyundai Venue has gained a lot of premium features to give the Nexon a run for its money

Choosing a car in the subcompact SUV-segment can be a hassle. There are a sheer number of options with some focusing on features, some on space, some on performance, but only a few offer a complete package.

The two cars that make a good proposition in all departments are the Hyundai Venue and the Tata Nexon, and if you’re confused between the two, this detailed comparison will help you decide which one to buy.

Price

Tata Nexon Hyundai Venue Ex-showroom Price Rs 7.32 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh

While the starting price of both the Nexon and Venue is in the same ballpark, the latter commands a premium of over Rs 1.5 lakh when it comes to top-spec variants.

The Nexon has multiple subvariants for sunroof and special editions whereas the Venue’s lineup is more streamlined.

Do note that the Venue is offered in a sportier N Line avarar, which come with cosmetic changes and mechanical tweaks for a sportier drive. You can check out the Venue N Line here.

Dimensions & Design

Specifications Tata Nexon Hyundai Venue Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No Difference Width 1804 mm 1800 mm + 4 mm Height 1620 mm 1665 mm - 45 mm Wheelbase 2498 mm 2520 mm - 22 mm

While both Nexon and Venue have the same length, the Venue’s longer wheelbase will result in better cabin space, especially for the rear seat passengers.

It is also taller than the Nexon, which should help in providing better headroom for everyone in the cabin.

In terms of design, both have a modern look. The Nexon takes a sharper and more minimalistic approach with its sharp cuts and creases.

The Venue, on the other hand, looks more boxy and squared-off than the Nexon. Its quirky design touches might be a hit or miss with potential buyers.

Both get modern design elements like LED headlamps, stylish alloy wheels, and connected tail lamps, but the Venue offers a connected DRL setup, which the Nexon doesn’t.

Interior & Space

Inside, the Nexon has a minimalistic dashboard design, with multiple layers and horizontal lines make the cabin look wider.

The Venue also keeps things clutter-free, and the highlight of its dashboard is the dual-screen setup.

In terms of cabin materials, the Nexon uses a lot of gloss black elements, which makes the cabin look rich, but keeping these elements clean is a hassle, and they easily get scratched.

In the Venue, you get more smooth plastics and textured materials that add sophistication, look great, and keeping them clean is also easier.

Overall, while both SUVs have good-looking cabins, the Venue takes the lead when it comes to quality due to the choice of materials and the fit and finish on offer.

In terms of front seat space, both offer enough room for two adults to sit comfortably, and both offer good support. However, the Nexon’s seatback is a little small, which might not offer good back support for taller passengers.

At the back, both offer the same amenities, including a centre armrest and sunshades, but differ in space.

In the Nexon, you get adequate headroom and decent underthigh support for tall passengers. Also, since there is more cushioning in the front seats, the knee room for rear occupants becomes limited.

The Venue, because it is taller, offers more headroom for taller passengers and has good underthigh support. It also has good knee room and headroom for tall passengers.

Width-wise, both are almost the same and offer similar space for three passengers. The middle passenger in both SUVs will have to sit upright, without a headrest, and shoulder overlap will be unavoidable.

Features & Safety

Key Features Tata Nexon Hyundai Venue 10.25-inch Touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

10.25-inch Digital Driver’s Display

Panoramic Sunroof

Wireless Phone Charger

Ventilated Front Seats

9-speaker JBL Sound System

360-degree Camera

Blind View Monitor

Level-1 ADAS 12.3-inch Touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

12.3-inch Digital Driver’s Display

8-speaker Bose Sound System

Single-pane Sunroof

Wireless Phone Charger

Ventilated Front Seats

360-degree Camera

Blind View Monitor

Level-2 ADAS

Both SUVs get a similar feature set and offer enough to not leave you wanting for more.

Over the Nexon, the Venue offers a bigger touchscreen and a bigger driver’s display.

However, the Nexon is one of the few models in its segment that offers a full panoramic sunroof, a feature that a lot of buyers prioritise.

Even in terms of safety, both offer 6 airbags, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

The ADAS suite of both SUVs is well-tuned for Indian driving conditions as well.

However, do note that the Tata Nexon gets a level-1 suite, while the Venue gets a more advanced level-2 suite.

For safety ratings, the Nexon has a 5-star crash test rating from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP.

The current Venue does not have a safety rating yet.

Powertrain Options

Specifications Tata Nexon Hyundai Venue Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol + CNG 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 100 PS 115 PS 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCA 6MT 6MT, 6AMT 5MT 6MT, 7DCT 6MT, 6AT

With both SUVs, you get multiple engine options to choose from, and here are brief descriptions of each engine option.

The Nexon is available with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that offers multiple transmission options.

For better efficiency, this engine is available with a factory-fitted CNG kit. But with CNG, you get lower power figures.

For a better blend of performance and fuel efficiency, you can pick the diesel engine, which will offer you the best of both worlds. However, you’d have to rely on an AMT if you want an automatic option with the diesel Nexon.

The Venue gets a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This unit is good for relaxed drives and offers good fuel efficiency.

For better performance, you can get the 1-litre turbo-petrol, which makes the same figures as the Nexon, and here too, the trade-off for an exciting drive experience will be low fuel efficiency.

The Venue also offers a diesel unit for those who want good fuel efficiency along with the capabilities of a diesel engine. Here, you get a proper 6-speed automatic for driving convenience.

Unlike the Nexon, the Venue does not offer a CNG kit with its petrol engine.

Verdict

For its price, the Tata Nexon offers a great package by giving a good blend of premiumness, modern features, and performance. There is no major miss that will leave you wanting more, and if you’re okay with the limited rear seat space, then the Nexon is worth considering.

However, if you want the best cabin premiumness, a better infotainment package, and do not wish to compromise on rear seat space, then at a slightly higher price, the Hyundai Venue makes a good case for itself. It gives you all you want in a well-rounded package and makes sure you don’t ask for anything more.

If you are still not sure which SUV to buy, then you can look at some other options in the segment like the Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Brezza.