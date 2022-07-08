Dark Edition Models Make Upto 20 Percent Sales Of Nexon, Altroz, Harrier And Safari: VP Sales And Marketing Tata Motors

Published On Jul 08, 2022 07:35 PM By Sonny

The all-black cosmetic package from Tata has been fairly successful

There has been a return of black in automotive vogue, especially among SUVs. Tata caught on to it and began catering to the popular aesthetic customisation of an all-black specification with variants called the ‘Dark Edition’. It seems like Tata made the right call to lean into the automotive trend.

“We noticed that the Dark theme on the exteriors & interiors created a unique identity for the vehicle, which was being appreciated by our customers” stated Rajan Amba, VP Sales, Marketing and Customer Care at Tata Motors. The carmaker offers the Dark Edition package with the Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari. It not only offers the models in a black exterior paint, but also blacks out the wheels, chrome elements on the front and rear profiles, and even an all-black interior. The added premium for the Dark theme stands around Rs 30,000 for all the above mentioned models.

“The #Dark range continues to do well for us where almost 10-20% (depending on the model) of the total sales of the above mentioned products come from their Dark counterparts,” added Amba.

Other carmakers seem to have taken note of Tata’s success with this niche cosmetic offering. Most recently, Hyundai introduced the Knight Edition on the Creta SUV which is a similar treatment. Other blacked-out models that were introduced in the mass market include the Skoda Rapid Matte Edition (now discontinued) and the Kia Seltos X-Line.

There is no denying that many cars would benefit from the option of a black exterior, even if it wasn’t the most popular choice. It continues to be a common aftermarket customisation when not available from the manufacturer. Other brands may also benefit from offering all-black editions for their premium models, even if only as a limited time product.