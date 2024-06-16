Modified On Jun 16, 2024 11:18 AM By Sonny for Tata Nexon

The discount of up to Rs 1 lakh will only be available till the end of June 2024

The Tata Nexon is one of the most diverse products in the Indian car market with its sheer number of powertrain options, including pure electric, and variant levels. The sub-4m SUV has now crossed the impressive 7 lakh sales milestone in the seven years since its market debut in 2017. To celebrate this special occasion, Tata is also offering discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh for the new Nexon, valid till June 30, 2024.

Nexon Sales Milestones

The Tata Nexon arrived with unique styling for the subcompact SUV space back in 2017. Since then, the popularity for the subcompact SUV segment has continued to rise and the Nexon has been battling with the likes of the Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue for segment supremacy. While the first lakh units were sold in just over two years, this last lakh unit sales tally took just 7 months. It is worth noting that the Nexon’s milestone includes the demand for the all-electric Nexon EV as well.

Nexon Sales Milestone Timestamp 1 lakh August 2019 (25 months) 2 lakh May 2021 (20 months) 3 lakh March 2022 (10 months) 4 lakh October 2022 (7 months) 5 lakh April 2023 (6 months) 6 lakh December 2023 (8 months) 7 lakh July 2024 (7 months)

Nexon Special Offer

The special benefits worth up to Rs 1 lakh for the Tata Nexon will vary depending on the variant chosen. It is available for those who have already booked one and are awaiting delivery, as well those who make fresh bookings and to those looking to upgrade from their older Nexon to a new one.

Nexon’s Popularity Explained

The Tata Nexon has been updated numerous times with modern features and it got its most comprehensive makeover in 2023 with a proper facelift. In its present form, it comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a sunroof, ventilated front seats and a 9-speaker audio system.

Tata already set the new benchmark for Indian small SUVs in terms of safety with a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP in 2018. Since then, the Nexon’s safety kit has been improved and now includes six airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) as standard while top variants also get a 360-degree camera. The safety capabilities were proven again with a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP’s updated protocols in 2024 as well. Now, the Nexon EV has also received a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat NCAP.

Spoilt For Choice: Nexon Powertrains

The Tata Nexon was always offered with the choice of a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both of which have been updated over time for better drivability and compliance with the emission norms. Its bigger changes have been in terms of the transmission options, with the diesel unit getting the choice of a manual and AMT. Today, the Nexon’s turbo-petrol engine offers 4 transmission options - 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT and 7-speed DCT.

In 2020, the Nexon became the first feasible EV option for Indians in the form of the Nexon EV. It offered a claimed range of over 300 km for a starting price below Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Since then, Tata has enjoyed an overwhelming share of the Indian electric car segment with its affordable EV lineup which also includes the Tata Tiago EV and Tata Punch EV. The Nexon EV itself has been updated over time with modern styling, premium features and even a bigger battery that claims over 450km of range. The details are stated below:

Specifications Tata Nexon EV Battery Size 30 kWh/ 40.5 kWh Power 129 PS/ 144 PS Torque 215 Nm Claimed Range 325 km/ 465 km

The Nexon’s powertrain diversity is set to expand even more with the expected launch of the CNG fuel type. It will be using the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, a first for the market, and could even get the choice of an AMT. The Tata Nexon CNG will be a direct rival to the Maruti Brezza CNG.

Tata Nexon Prices

The Tata Nexon has been the country’s best-selling SUV for three years in a row, and even with its high safety quotient and expansive list of features, it is competitively priced.

Tata Nexon Tata Nexon EV Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh

(all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

While the Tata Nexon, across its many forms, is clearly a commercial success, we would be remiss not to mention that the carmaker needs to work on improving its customer experience and product reliability before it becomes an easy recommendation for potential buyers.

