3 Things Tata Harrier EV Will Get Over The Regular Harrier

Not only is the Harrier EV is expected to get more features, it might also offer a more powerful powertrain along with better ride quality

The Tata Harrier EV was recently showcased in its production-ready avatar. While the EV is based on the conventional ICE (internal combustion engine)-powered counterpart, it does have some key aspects that separate the two. In this article, we cover three things that the Harrier EV will get over the standard Harrier.

All Wheel Drive

The Harrier EV will be offered in an all-wheel drive setup, which the diesel-powered Harrier lacks. Although Tata has not revealed the power figures for the Harrier EV, it is expected to produce up to 500 Nm, while the standard Harrier with its 2-litre diesel engine produces 350 Nm. Tata is offering a claimed range of over 500 km.

Multi-Link Rear Suspension

The Tata Harrier EV features multi-link rear suspension, while the standard Harrier comes with a torsion beam setup. The multi-link suspension system can be tuned more effectively, which in turn offers better ride quality, especially over uneven surfaces. For reference, the Jeep Compass uses a multi-link suspension system for the rear wheels.

A More Feature-Loaded Offering

The Harrier EV is expected to be equipped with more features than the diesel-powered version, with a major one being the ‘Summon’ mode. It allows the driver to move the EV forwards and backwards using the key fob without actually being in the car itself. Features such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) are also expected to be present on the Harrier EV.

Other features, such as the 12.3-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital driver display, dual zone auto AC, and panoramic sunroof, are expected to be carried over from the standard Harrier. The safety features on board the EV are expected to include up to 7 airbags, Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, hill hold assist, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Price And Rivals

The Harrier EV is expected to be priced around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the likes of the BYD Atto 3 and Mahindra XEV 9e.

