Tata Harrier Stealth Edition vs Kia Seltos X-Line: Differences Explained In Images
Published On Feb 26, 2025 03:31 PM By Dipan for Tata Harrier
- 552 Views
-
- Write a comment
Both iterations of the SUVs come with a matte paint theme and a lot of black elements inside-out. We take a look at the design differences between the two rivals
The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition was launched recently with a matte paint scheme and a lot of black elements inside-out. The Harrier locks horns with the Kia Seltos, which also gets a matte colour with the X-Line variant. If you are looking for an SUV with a matte colour theme, we have compared the design differences between the two rivals to make it easier for you to reach a conclusion.
Front
The Kia Seltos X-Line is available exclusively in an Xclusive Matter Graphite paint scheme. Its sleek design features aggressive cuts and creases, a split-LED headlight design, and a massive grille with hexagonal elements. The bumper features four vertically stacked pixel-like LED fog lamps and air intake channels in the centre.
Like the X-Line, the Harrier Stealth too comes with a matte exterior shade, called the Stealth Matte Black. It gets an all-black grille and continues to feature the same connected LED DRLs and LED headlights as the regular model.
Side
In profile, the Seltos X-Line has dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, black outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) and roof rails, and a chrome strip on the window line for added contrast.
The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition, on the other hand, features all-black 19-inch alloy wheels, black ORVMs and roof rails, but does not feature any chrome element like the Seltos X-Line.
Rear
At the rear, the Seltos X-Line comes with connected LED tail lights, a roof-mounted spoiler and an X-Line badge to differentiate it from the regular Seltos.
The rear design of the Harrier Stealth is similar to the regular Harrier with connected LED tail lights and a roof-mounted spoiler, the only differences being the Harrier lettering finished in black and the dark grey skid plate.
Interior
Inside, the X-Line comes with an all-black interior featuring contrasting red stitching on the steering wheel, seats, centre console and door pads. That said, the seats have Sage Green leatherette upholstery, that gives a premium touch to the sporty-looking interior.
The Harrier Stealth Edition, on the other hand, also comes with an all-black cabin theme, but it has black leatherette upholstery on the seats. Moreover, there is no contrasting stitching on elements that alleviates the dark appeal of the SUV.
In terms of features, the Kia Seltos X-Line is equipped with amenities like dual 10.25-inch displays ,dual-zone AC, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). It also gets an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and a head-up display.
The Harrier Stealth on other hand comes with a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate. The Harrier’s safety kit also includes ADAS.
Also Check Out: Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition vs Tata Safari Dark Edition: Price Comparison
Powertrain Options
While the Tata Harrier comes with a diesel engine option only, the Seltos comes with three choices, the details of which are as follows:
|
Model
|
Tata Harrier
|
Kia Seltos
|
Engine
|
2-litre diesel engine
|
1.5-litre diesel engine
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
Power
|
170 PS
|
116 PS
|
115 PS
|
160 PS
|
Torque
|
350 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
144 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 7-step CVT
|
6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT
|
Drivetrain
|
FWD
|
FWD
|
FWD
|
FWD
Price and Rivals
|
Model
|
Price
|
Kia Seltos X-Line
|
Rs 20.51 lakh
|
Tata Harrier Stealth Edition
|
Rs 25.10 lakh to Rs 26.50 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
The Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier, while being a rival to each other, also lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.