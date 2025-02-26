All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Tata Harrier Stealth Edition vs Kia Seltos X-Line: Differences Explained In Images

    Published On Feb 26, 2025 03:31 PM By Dipan for Tata Harrier

    • 552 Views
    • Write a comment

    Both iterations of the SUVs come with a matte paint theme and a lot of black elements inside-out. We take a look at the design differences between the two rivals

    The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition was launched recently with a matte paint scheme and a lot of black elements inside-out. The Harrier locks horns with the Kia Seltos, which also gets a matte colour with the X-Line variant. If you are looking for an SUV with a matte colour theme, we have compared the design differences between the two rivals to make it easier for you to reach a conclusion.

    Front

    Tata Harrier Stealth

    The Kia Seltos X-Line is available exclusively in an Xclusive Matter Graphite paint scheme. Its sleek design features aggressive cuts and creases, a split-LED headlight design, and a massive grille with hexagonal elements. The bumper features four vertically stacked pixel-like LED fog lamps and air intake channels in the centre.

    Like the X-Line, the Harrier Stealth too comes with a matte exterior shade, called the Stealth Matte Black. It gets an all-black grille and continues to feature the same connected LED DRLs and LED headlights as the regular model.

    Side

    Tata Harrier Stealth

    In profile, the Seltos X-Line has dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, black outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) and roof rails, and a chrome strip on the window line for added contrast.

    The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition, on the other hand, features all-black 19-inch alloy wheels, black ORVMs and roof rails, but does not feature any chrome element like the Seltos X-Line.

    Rear

    Tata Harrier Stealth

    At the rear, the Seltos X-Line comes with connected LED tail lights, a roof-mounted spoiler and an X-Line badge to differentiate it from the regular Seltos.

    The rear design of the Harrier Stealth is similar to the regular Harrier with connected LED tail lights and a roof-mounted spoiler, the only differences being the Harrier lettering finished in black and the dark grey skid plate.

    Interior

    Tata Harrier Stealth Interior

    Inside, the X-Line comes with an all-black interior featuring contrasting red stitching on the steering wheel, seats, centre console and door pads. That said, the seats have Sage Green leatherette upholstery, that gives a premium touch to the sporty-looking interior.

    The Harrier Stealth Edition, on the other hand, also comes with an all-black cabin theme, but it has black leatherette upholstery on the seats. Moreover, there is no contrasting stitching on elements that alleviates the dark appeal of the SUV.

    In terms of features, the Kia Seltos X-Line is equipped with amenities like dual 10.25-inch displays ,dual-zone AC, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). It also gets an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and a head-up display. 

    The Harrier Stealth on other hand comes with a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate. The Harrier’s safety kit also includes ADAS.

    Also Check Out: Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition vs Tata Safari Dark Edition: Price Comparison

    Powertrain Options

    While the Tata Harrier comes with a diesel engine option only, the Seltos comes with three choices, the details of which are as follows:

     

    Model

    Tata Harrier

    Kia Seltos

    Engine

    2-litre diesel engine

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Power

    170 PS

    116 PS

    115 PS

    160 PS

    Torque

    350 Nm

    250 Nm

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 7-step CVT

    6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD

     

    Price and Rivals

    Model

    Price

    Kia Seltos X-Line

    Rs 20.51 lakh

    Tata Harrier Stealth Edition

    Rs 25.10 lakh to Rs 26.50 lakh

     

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

     

    The Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier, while being a rival to each other, also lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tata Harrier

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Tata Harrier Stealth Edition vs Kia Seltos X-Line: Differences Explained In Images
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience