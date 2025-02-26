Tata Harrier Stealth Edition vs Kia Seltos X-Line: Differences Explained In Images

Both iterations of the SUVs come with a matte paint theme and a lot of black elements inside-out. We take a look at the design differences between the two rivals

The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition was launched recently with a matte paint scheme and a lot of black elements inside-out. The Harrier locks horns with the Kia Seltos, which also gets a matte colour with the X-Line variant. If you are looking for an SUV with a matte colour theme, we have compared the design differences between the two rivals to make it easier for you to reach a conclusion.

Front

The Kia Seltos X-Line is available exclusively in an Xclusive Matter Graphite paint scheme. Its sleek design features aggressive cuts and creases, a split-LED headlight design, and a massive grille with hexagonal elements. The bumper features four vertically stacked pixel-like LED fog lamps and air intake channels in the centre.

Like the X-Line, the Harrier Stealth too comes with a matte exterior shade, called the Stealth Matte Black. It gets an all-black grille and continues to feature the same connected LED DRLs and LED headlights as the regular model.

Side

In profile, the Seltos X-Line has dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, black outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) and roof rails, and a chrome strip on the window line for added contrast.

The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition, on the other hand, features all-black 19-inch alloy wheels, black ORVMs and roof rails, but does not feature any chrome element like the Seltos X-Line.

Rear

At the rear, the Seltos X-Line comes with connected LED tail lights, a roof-mounted spoiler and an X-Line badge to differentiate it from the regular Seltos.

The rear design of the Harrier Stealth is similar to the regular Harrier with connected LED tail lights and a roof-mounted spoiler, the only differences being the Harrier lettering finished in black and the dark grey skid plate.

Interior

Inside, the X-Line comes with an all-black interior featuring contrasting red stitching on the steering wheel, seats, centre console and door pads. That said, the seats have Sage Green leatherette upholstery, that gives a premium touch to the sporty-looking interior.

The Harrier Stealth Edition, on the other hand, also comes with an all-black cabin theme, but it has black leatherette upholstery on the seats. Moreover, there is no contrasting stitching on elements that alleviates the dark appeal of the SUV.

In terms of features, the Kia Seltos X-Line is equipped with amenities like dual 10.25-inch displays ,dual-zone AC, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). It also gets an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and a head-up display.

The Harrier Stealth on other hand comes with a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate. The Harrier’s safety kit also includes ADAS.

Powertrain Options

While the Tata Harrier comes with a diesel engine option only, the Seltos comes with three choices, the details of which are as follows:

Model Tata Harrier Kia Seltos Engine 2-litre diesel engine 1.5-litre diesel engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 170 PS 116 PS 115 PS 160 PS Torque 350 Nm 250 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-step CVT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD

Price and Rivals

Model Price Kia Seltos X-Line Rs 20.51 lakh Tata Harrier Stealth Edition Rs 25.10 lakh to Rs 26.50 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier, while being a rival to each other, also lock horns with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.