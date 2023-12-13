Modified On Dec 14, 2023 08:53 AM By Ansh for Tata Punch

The Tata micro SUV was identified in the Bharat NCAP gallery, now with side and curtain airbags

Bharat NCAP’s website is live with images of some of the crash tests it has conducted.

Tata Punch has already secured a 5-star rating from the older Global NCAP crash tests.

Apart from 6 airbags, Tata can also add electronic stability control (ESC) as part of the standard safety list.

Results from Bharat NCAP of the Tata Punch and some other models will likely be out in early 2024.

One of the safest small cars in India, the Tata Punch, is about to become even safer with the addition of side and curtain airbags. Recently, the website for Bharat NCAP went live with images of some cars being crash tested, one of which has been identified as the Tata Punch. However, this one can be clearly seen with both side and curtain airbags which are currently missing from the model on sale today. This also suggests that BNCAP has started testing the many car models already submitted by carmakers and we can see some results very soon.

Improving On A High Safety Score?

The Tata Punch already has a 5-star rating from Global NCAP which it got back in 2021, before the testing parameters were updated to factor in more safety features. In order to secure a similar safety score from Bharat NCAP, Tata has fitted its micro SUV with 6 airbags, as this is required to get a rating better than 3-stars in our homegrown assessment program. Currently, the Punch only offers dual front airbags, even in its top-spec variants.

Also See: Tata Punch EV Spied Again: Could This Be A Lower-spec Variant?

Apart from getting more airbags as standard, Tata can also add electronic stability control (ESC) to its base-spec features list, as this is also a requirement to get more than 3-stars in Bharat NCAP. Rest of the safety features of the Punch will likely remain the same including ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear defogger, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Bharat NCAP’s crash tests includes 5 key tests: frontal impact, side impact, side pole impact, electronic stability control and pedestrian-compliant front design. As we await its crash tests results along with the results of some other cars, you can learn more about Bharat NCAP from our detailed article .

These added safety features could be part of the Tata Punch facelift which is expected to launch in early 2024, alongside the debut of the Tata Punch. Presently, the micro SUV is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh, and these safety feature updates could add a premium. Its only direct rival is the Hyundai Exter which already comes with 6 airbags, but it does not have a safety rating from any NCAP yet.

Read More on : Tata Punch AMT