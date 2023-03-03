Modified On Mar 03, 2023 04:48 PM By Shreyash for Tata Tiago EV

The last million was achieved in less than three years’ time

Tata Motors has been on an upward trajectory over the past few years and now it joins a rather exclusive club. The Indian carmaker has crossed the 50 lakh (or five million) production milestone for passenger vehicles. The fact that the last one million cars were manufactured in just the last three years rocked by the pandemic and related supply chain disruptions, makes Tata’s achievement that much more impressive.

Here’s the timeline for each of Tata’s million-units production milestones:

Production Milestone Year First 1 million 2004 2 million 2010 3 million 2014 4 million 2020 5 million 2023

The passenger vehicle journey for Tata started in 1998 and has not been the smoothest. From the table above, we can also see that the brand grew fairly quickly between 2010 and 2014 before slowing down for the next million units in 2020.

Commenting on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “Today marks a celebratory moment in the history of Tata Motors as we celebrate our 5-million production mark milestone. This journey, from each million to the next, has been one replete with its fair share of ups and downs.

To commemorate this achievement, the automaker will hold a celebratory campaign for consumers and employees in India at all of its regional offices and showrooms. Tata Motors will celebrate the milestone by offering branded clothing and the signature mnemonic at its dealerships and sales premises. The event will last the entire month of March.

Tata Nexon EV Completes K2K Drive In Under Four Days

The Nexon EV has added its name to the India Book Of Records for completing the fastest K2K (Kashmir to Kanyakumari) drive by an electric car. Tata’s subcompact EV covered 4,003km through multiple cities and different terrains, and the drive was completed in 95 hours and 46 minutes (in under four days). Of those many hours, 28 hours were spent fast charging the Nexon EV, with a total of 21 stops. Tata claims that during this drive, the EV delivered an average real-world range of over 300kms.

Tata Motors currently sells ten passenger vehicles in India – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, Punch, Harrier and Safari, as well as the EV versions of the Tiago, Tigor and Nexon. The carmaker will introduce some new cars in the coming months, which include the Altroz Racer, Altroz CNG and Punch CNG. It also has big plans for the EV space with lots of models lined up over the next three to four years.

