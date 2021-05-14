Tata Cars Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 65,000 This May

Published On May 14, 2021 04:05 PM By Rohit for Tata Tigor

Tata is also offering a corporate discount to select employees

The Harrier gets maximum savings of up to Rs 65,000.

The Tiago and Tigor get discounts of up to Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.

Only the diesel-powered Nexon comes with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

All offers are valid until May 31, 2021.

Tata Motors has rolled out discounts on multiple models for May 2021, including the Tiago and diesel-powered Nexon. However, the Nexon EV and petrol, Altroz, and the Safari haven’t got any benefit.

Tata Tiago

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Rs 25,000

Tata’s compact hatchback is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.95 lakh.

Tata Tigor

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Rs 30,000

The Tigor is priced from Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 7.73 lakh.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Tata Nexon

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000

Only the Nexon’s diesel-powered variants get the benefits mentioned above.

Tata retails the sub-4m SUV’s diesel variants from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 12.95 lakh. The Nexon petrol is priced between Rs 7.19 lakh and Rs 11.62 lakh.

Tata Harrier

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 40,000 Total Benefits Rs 65,000

These offers are valid for all variants of the Harrier , except the Camo and Dark Editions and the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+, which only get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 40,000.

The SUV is priced between Rs 14.29 lakh and Rs 20.81 lakh.

Note: These offers are applicable to select models and their variants, and may vary from one state to the other. There are other offers available exclusively for select corporate employees. We request you to contact your nearest dealership to get all the details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

