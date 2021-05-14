  • Login / Register
Tata’s Electrified Sub-4m SUV Gets Dearer By Rs 16,000

Published On May 14, 2021 02:11 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

This is the second price hike for the Nexon EV in 2021

  • The Nexon EV is offered in three variants: XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux.

  • Tata has hiked the prices of the mid-spec XZ+ and the top-spec XZ+ Lux.

  • The EV comes equipped with a 30.2kWh battery pack and a 129PS electric motor.

  • The Nexon EV is also available on a subscription basis in select cities, including Delhi and Pune.

  • It’s now priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 16.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors has increased the prices of the mid-spec XZ+ and top-spec XZ+ Lux variants of the Nexon EV uniformly by Rs 16,000. The base-spec XM continues to be priced at Rs 13.99 lakh. Here’s a look at the variant-wise revised prices:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XM

Rs 13.99 lakh

Rs 13.99 lakh

No change

XZ+

Rs 15.40 lakh

Rs 15.56 lakh

+Rs 16,000

XZ+ Lux

Rs 16.40 lakh

Rs 16.56 lakh

+Rs 16,000

The Nexon EV continues to be the most affordable electric vehicle on sale in India even after its second price hike for 2021.

It comes with a 30.2kWh battery pack and an electric motor producing 129PS and 245Nm. A DC fast charger can juice up the battery from 0 to 80 percent in 60 minutes while a 15A plug point takes up to 8.5 hours for charging it from 10 to 90 percent. You also get two driving modes on the Nexon EV: Drive and Sport.

Tata also offers the electrified Nexon on a subscription basis in select cities, including Delhi and Pune. However, you can only have the mid-spec XZ+ variant for a tenure of 12-36 months. Other electric vehicles on sale in India are the MG ZS EV, the Hyundai Kona Electric, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and the Jaguar I-Pace. The only direct rival to the Nexon EV would be the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Electric which is expected to be launched in 2022.

All prices, ex-showroom

