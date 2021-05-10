Tata Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 36,400

Modified On May 10, 2021 05:00 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

Only the Nexon EV has been spared from the price hike

Tata has increased the prices of the Tiago by up to Rs 15,400.

The prices of the Tigor have been hiked uniformly by Rs 10,400.

Tata’s Altroz is pricier by up to Rs 20,400.

The Nexon’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 16,400.

Tata’s Harrier and Safari SUVs have become costlier by up to Rs 36,400.

While most carmakers revised the prices of their models from April 1, 2021, a few others have hiked them this month. Now, Tata Motors has increased prices by an average of 1.8 percent across its lineup, excluding the Nexon EV. It has also stated that all bookings made until May 7 are exempt from the increment. Here’s a look at the updated model-wise prices:

Tata Tiago

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 4,85,500 Rs 4,99,900 +Rs 14,400 XT Rs 5,49,500 Rs 5,62,900 +Rs 13,400 XZ Rs 5,94,500 Rs 6,07,900 +Rs 13,400 XZ+ Rs 6,22,500 Rs 6,33,900 +Rs 11,400 XZ+ Dual Tone Rs 6,32,500 Rs 6,43,900 +Rs 11,400 XTA Rs 5,99,500 Rs 6,14,900 +Rs 15,400 XZA Rs 6,46,500 Rs 6,59,900 +Rs 13,400 XZA+ Rs 6,74,500 Rs 6,85,900 +Rs 11,400 XZA+ Dual Tone Rs 6,84,500 Rs 6,95,900 +Rs 11,400

Tata has hiked the prices of the Tiago by up to Rs 15,400.

Tata Tigor

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 5,49,500 Rs 5,59,900 +Rs 10,400 XM Rs 6,09,500 Rs 6,19,900 +Rs 10,400 XZ Rs 6,50,500 Rs 6,60,900 +Rs 10,400 XZ+ Rs 7,11,500 Rs 7,21,900 +Rs 10,400 XMA Rs 6,61,500 Rs 6,71,900 +Rs 10,400 XZA+ Rs 7,63,500 Rs 7,73,900 +Rs 10,400

The prices of the Tigor have gone up uniformly by Rs 10,400.

Tata Altroz

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 5,69,500 Rs 5,79,900 +Rs 10,400 XM Rs 6,30,500 Rs 6,45,900 +Rs 15,400 XM+ Rs 6,60,500 Rs 6,75,900 +Rs 15,400 XT Rs 7,13,500 Rs 7,28,900 +Rs 15,400 XZ Rs 7,70,500 Rs 7,85,900 +Rs 15,400 XZ (O) Rs 7,85,500 Rs 8,00,900 +Rs 15,400 XZ+ Rs 8,25,500 Rs 8,40,900 +Rs 15,400 XT Turbo Rs 7,73,500 Rs 7,93,900 +Rs 20,400 XZ Turbo Rs 8,45,500 Rs 8,65,900 +Rs 20,400 XZ+ Turbo Rs 8,85,500 Rs 9,05,900 +Rs 20,400

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 6,99,500 Rs 6,99,500 No change XM Rs 7,55,500 Rs 7,60,900 +Rs 5,400 XT Rs 8,28,500 Rs 8,43,900 +Rs 15,400 XZ Rs 8,85,500 Rs 9,00,900 +Rs 15,400 XZ (O) Rs 9,00,500 Rs 9,15,900 +Rs 10,400 XZ+ Rs 9,45,500 Rs 9,55,900 +Rs 15,400

The prices of the standard Altroz have been increased by up to Rs 15,400 while the Altroz Turbo is now pricier by Rs 20,400.

Tata has spared the base-spec XE diesel variant from the hike.

Tata Nexon

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 7,09,900 Rs 7,19,900 +Rs 10,000 XM Rs 7,99,500 Rs 8,15,900 +Rs 16,400 XM (S) Rs 8,51,500 Rs 8,67,900 +Rs 16,400 XZ Rs 8,99,500 Rs 9,15,900 +Rs 16,400 XZ+ Rs 9,79,500 Rs 9,95,900 +Rs 16,400 XZ+ Dual Tone Rs 9,96,500 Rs 10,12,900 +Rs 16,400 XZ+ (S) Rs 10,39,500 Rs 10,55,900 +Rs 16,400 XZ+ (S) Dual Tone Rs 10,56,500 Rs 10,72,900 +Rs 16,400 XZ+ (O) Rs 10,69,500 Rs 10,85,900 +Rs 16,400 XZ+ (O) Dual Tone Rs 10,86,500 Rs 11,02,900 +Rs 16,400 XMA Rs 8,59,500 Rs 8,75,900 +Rs 16,400 XMA (S) Rs 9,11,500 Rs 9,27,900 +Rs 16,400 XZA+ Rs 10,39,500 Rs 10,55,900 +Rs 16,400 XZA+ Dual Tone Rs 10,56,500 Rs 10,72,900 +Rs 16,400 XZA+ (S) Rs 10,99,500 Rs 11,15,900 +Rs 16,400 XZA+ (S) Dual Tone Rs 11,16,500 Rs 11,32,900 +Rs 16,400 XZA+ (O) Rs 11,29,500 Rs 11,45,900 +Rs 16,400 XZA+ (O) Dual Tone Rs 11,46,500 Rs 11,62,900 +Rs 16,400

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 8,45,500 Rs 8,49,900 +Rs 4,400 XM Rs 9,32,500 Rs 9,48,900 +Rs 16,400 XM (S) Rs 9,84,500 Rs 9,99,900 +Rs 15,400 XZ Rs 10,32,500 Rs 10,48,900 +Rs 16,400 XZ+ Rs 11,12,500 Rs 11,28,900 +Rs 16,400 XZ+ Dual Tone Rs 11,29,500 Rs 11,45,900 +Rs 16,400 XZ+ (S) Rs 11,72,500 Rs 11,88,900 +Rs 16,400 XZ+ (S) Dual Tone Rs 11,89,500 Rs 12,05,900 +Rs 16,400 XZ+ (O) Rs 12,02,500 Rs 12,18,900 +Rs 16,400 XZ+ (O) Dual Tone Rs 12,19,500 Rs 12,35,900 +Rs 16,400 XMA Rs 9,92,500 Rs 10,08,900 +Rs 16,400 XMA (S) Rs 10,44,500 Rs 10,60,900 +Rs 16,400 XZA+ Rs 11,72,500 Rs 11,88,900 +Rs 16,400 XZA+ Dual Tone Rs 11,89,500 Rs 12,05,900 +Rs 16,400 XZA+ (S) Rs 12,32,500 Rs 12,48,900 +Rs 16,400 XZA+ (S) Dual Tone Rs 12,49,500 Rs 12,65,900 +Rs 16,400 XZA+ (O) Rs 12,62,500 Rs 12,78,900 +Rs 16,400 XZA+ (O) Dual Tone Rs 12,79,500 Rs 12,95,900 +Rs 16,400

Both the petrol- and diesel-powered versions (including the dual-tone variants) of the Nexon have become costlier by up to Rs 16,400.

The base-spec diesel XE Nexon is pricier by Rs 4,400, while the corresponding petrol XE sees a hike of Rs 10,000.

Tata has increased the price of the XM (S) diesel variant by Rs 15,400.

Tata Harrier

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 13,99,500 Rs 14,29,900 +Rs 30,400 XM Rs 15,25,500 Rs 15,61,900 +Rs 36,400 XT Rs 16,50,500 Rs 16,86,900 +Rs 36,400 XT Camo Rs 16,70,500 Rs 17,06,900 +Rs 36,400 XT Dark Edition Rs 16,70,500 Rs 17,06,900 +Rs 36,400 XT+ Rs 17,30,500 Rs 17,66,900 +Rs 36,400 XT+ Camo Rs 17,50,500 Rs 17,86,900 +Rs 36,400 XT+ Dark Edition Rs 17,50,500 Rs 17,86,900 +Rs 36,400 XZ Rs 17,80,500 Rs 18,16,900 +Rs 36,400 XZ Camo Rs 17,99,500 Rs 18,35,900 +Rs 36,400 XZ Dark Edition Rs 17,99,500 Rs 18,35,900 +Rs 36,400 XZ Dual Tone Rs 17,99,500 Rs 18,35,900 +Rs 36,400 XZ+ Rs 19,05,500 Rs 19,41,900 +Rs 36,400 XZ+ Camo Rs 19,24,500 Rs 19,60,900 +Rs 36,400 XZ+ Dark Edition Rs 19,24,500 Rs 19,60,900 +Rs 36,400 XZ+ Dual Tone Rs 19,24,500 Rs 19,60,900 +Rs 36,400 XMA Rs 16,50,500 Rs 16,86,900 +Rs 36,400 XZA Rs 19,05,500 Rs 19,41,900 +Rs 36,400 XZA Camo Rs 19,24,500 Rs 19,60,900 +Rs 36,400 XZA Dark Edition Rs 19,24,500 Rs 19,60,900 +Rs 36,400 XZA Dual Tone Rs 19,24,500 Rs 19,60,900 +Rs 36,400 XZA+ Rs 20,25,500 Rs 20,61,900 +Rs 36,400 XZA+ Camo Rs 20,45,500 Rs 20,81,900 +Rs 36,400 XZA+ Dark Edition Rs 20,45,500 Rs 20,81,900 +Rs 36,400 XZA+ Dual Tone Rs 20,45,500 Rs 20,81,900 +Rs 36,400

Except the base-spec XE, which gets a price hike of Rs 30,400, all other variants (including the Camo, Dark Edition, and dual-tone) have become pricier by Rs 36,400.

Tata Safari

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 14,69,000 Rs 14,99,400 +Rs 30,400 XM Rs 16,00,000 Rs 16,36,400 +Rs 36,400 XT Rs 17,45,000 Rs 17,81,400 +Rs 36,400 XT+ Rs 18,25,000 Rs 18,61,400 +Rs 36,400 XZ Rs 19,15,000 Rs 19,51,400 +Rs 36,400 XZ+ Rs 19,99,000 Rs 20,35,400 +Rs 36,400 XZ+ Adventure Rs 20,20,000 Rs 20,56,400 +Rs 36,400 XMA Rs 17,25,000 Rs 17,61,400 +Rs 36,400 XZA Rs 20,40,000 Rs 20,76,400 +Rs 36,400 XZA+ Rs 21,25,000 Rs 21,61,400 +Rs 36,400 XZA+ Adventure Rs 21,45,000 Rs 21,81,400 +Rs 36,400

Tata has increased the prices of all variants of the Safari by Rs 36,400. However, the base-spec XE is pricier by Rs 30,400.

Tata has also announced that the extended warranty and free services of all vehicles that were expiring between April and May are now valid until the end of June 2021.

