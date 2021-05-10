Tata Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 36,400
Only the Nexon EV has been spared from the price hike
Tata has increased the prices of the Tiago by up to Rs 15,400.
The prices of the Tigor have been hiked uniformly by Rs 10,400.
Tata’s Altroz is pricier by up to Rs 20,400.
The Nexon’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 16,400.
Tata’s Harrier and Safari SUVs have become costlier by up to Rs 36,400.
While most carmakers revised the prices of their models from April 1, 2021, a few others have hiked them this month. Now, Tata Motors has increased prices by an average of 1.8 percent across its lineup, excluding the Nexon EV. It has also stated that all bookings made until May 7 are exempt from the increment. Here’s a look at the updated model-wise prices:
Tata Tiago
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 4,85,500
|
Rs 4,99,900
|
+Rs 14,400
|
XT
|
Rs 5,49,500
|
Rs 5,62,900
|
+Rs 13,400
|
XZ
|
Rs 5,94,500
|
Rs 6,07,900
|
+Rs 13,400
|
XZ+
|
Rs 6,22,500
|
Rs 6,33,900
|
+Rs 11,400
|
XZ+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 6,32,500
|
Rs 6,43,900
|
+Rs 11,400
|
XTA
|
Rs 5,99,500
|
Rs 6,14,900
|
+Rs 15,400
|
XZA
|
Rs 6,46,500
|
Rs 6,59,900
|
+Rs 13,400
|
XZA+
|
Rs 6,74,500
|
Rs 6,85,900
|
+Rs 11,400
|
XZA+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 6,84,500
|
Rs 6,95,900
|
+Rs 11,400
Tata has hiked the prices of the Tiago by up to Rs 15,400.
Tata Tigor
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 5,49,500
|
Rs 5,59,900
|
+Rs 10,400
|
XM
|
Rs 6,09,500
|
Rs 6,19,900
|
+Rs 10,400
|
XZ
|
Rs 6,50,500
|
Rs 6,60,900
|
+Rs 10,400
|
XZ+
|
Rs 7,11,500
|
Rs 7,21,900
|
+Rs 10,400
|
XMA
|
Rs 6,61,500
|
Rs 6,71,900
|
+Rs 10,400
|
XZA+
|
Rs 7,63,500
|
Rs 7,73,900
|
+Rs 10,400
The prices of the Tigor have gone up uniformly by Rs 10,400.
Tata Altroz
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 5,69,500
|
Rs 5,79,900
|
+Rs 10,400
|
XM
|
Rs 6,30,500
|
Rs 6,45,900
|
+Rs 15,400
|
XM+
|
Rs 6,60,500
|
Rs 6,75,900
|
+Rs 15,400
|
XT
|
Rs 7,13,500
|
Rs 7,28,900
|
+Rs 15,400
|
XZ
|
Rs 7,70,500
|
Rs 7,85,900
|
+Rs 15,400
|
XZ (O)
|
Rs 7,85,500
|
Rs 8,00,900
|
+Rs 15,400
|
XZ+
|
Rs 8,25,500
|
Rs 8,40,900
|
+Rs 15,400
|
XT Turbo
|
Rs 7,73,500
|
Rs 7,93,900
|
+Rs 20,400
|
XZ Turbo
|
Rs 8,45,500
|
Rs 8,65,900
|
+Rs 20,400
|
XZ+ Turbo
|
Rs 8,85,500
|
Rs 9,05,900
|
+Rs 20,400
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 6,99,500
|
Rs 6,99,500
|
No change
|
XM
|
Rs 7,55,500
|
Rs 7,60,900
|
+Rs 5,400
|
XT
|
Rs 8,28,500
|
Rs 8,43,900
|
+Rs 15,400
|
XZ
|
Rs 8,85,500
|
Rs 9,00,900
|
+Rs 15,400
|
XZ (O)
|
Rs 9,00,500
|
Rs 9,15,900
|
+Rs 10,400
|
XZ+
|
Rs 9,45,500
|
Rs 9,55,900
|
+Rs 15,400
The prices of the standard Altroz have been increased by up to Rs 15,400 while the Altroz Turbo is now pricier by Rs 20,400.
Tata has spared the base-spec XE diesel variant from the hike.
Tata Nexon
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 7,09,900
|
Rs 7,19,900
|
+Rs 10,000
|
XM
|
Rs 7,99,500
|
Rs 8,15,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XM (S)
|
Rs 8,51,500
|
Rs 8,67,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZ
|
Rs 8,99,500
|
Rs 9,15,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZ+
|
Rs 9,79,500
|
Rs 9,95,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZ+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 9,96,500
|
Rs 10,12,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZ+ (S)
|
Rs 10,39,500
|
Rs 10,55,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZ+ (S) Dual Tone
|
Rs 10,56,500
|
Rs 10,72,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZ+ (O)
|
Rs 10,69,500
|
Rs 10,85,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZ+ (O) Dual Tone
|
Rs 10,86,500
|
Rs 11,02,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XMA
|
Rs 8,59,500
|
Rs 8,75,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XMA (S)
|
Rs 9,11,500
|
Rs 9,27,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZA+
|
Rs 10,39,500
|
Rs 10,55,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZA+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 10,56,500
|
Rs 10,72,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZA+ (S)
|
Rs 10,99,500
|
Rs 11,15,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZA+ (S) Dual Tone
|
Rs 11,16,500
|
Rs 11,32,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZA+ (O)
|
Rs 11,29,500
|
Rs 11,45,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZA+ (O) Dual Tone
|
Rs 11,46,500
|
Rs 11,62,900
|
+Rs 16,400
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 8,45,500
|
Rs 8,49,900
|
+Rs 4,400
|
XM
|
Rs 9,32,500
|
Rs 9,48,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XM (S)
|
Rs 9,84,500
|
Rs 9,99,900
|
+Rs 15,400
|
XZ
|
Rs 10,32,500
|
Rs 10,48,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZ+
|
Rs 11,12,500
|
Rs 11,28,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZ+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 11,29,500
|
Rs 11,45,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZ+ (S)
|
Rs 11,72,500
|
Rs 11,88,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZ+ (S) Dual Tone
|
Rs 11,89,500
|
Rs 12,05,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZ+ (O)
|
Rs 12,02,500
|
Rs 12,18,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZ+ (O) Dual Tone
|
Rs 12,19,500
|
Rs 12,35,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XMA
|
Rs 9,92,500
|
Rs 10,08,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XMA (S)
|
Rs 10,44,500
|
Rs 10,60,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZA+
|
Rs 11,72,500
|
Rs 11,88,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZA+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 11,89,500
|
Rs 12,05,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZA+ (S)
|
Rs 12,32,500
|
Rs 12,48,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZA+ (S) Dual Tone
|
Rs 12,49,500
|
Rs 12,65,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZA+ (O)
|
Rs 12,62,500
|
Rs 12,78,900
|
+Rs 16,400
|
XZA+ (O) Dual Tone
|
Rs 12,79,500
|
Rs 12,95,900
|
+Rs 16,400
Both the petrol- and diesel-powered versions (including the dual-tone variants) of the Nexon have become costlier by up to Rs 16,400.
The base-spec diesel XE Nexon is pricier by Rs 4,400, while the corresponding petrol XE sees a hike of Rs 10,000.
Tata has increased the price of the XM (S) diesel variant by Rs 15,400.
Tata Harrier
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 13,99,500
|
Rs 14,29,900
|
+Rs 30,400
|
XM
|
Rs 15,25,500
|
Rs 15,61,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XT
|
Rs 16,50,500
|
Rs 16,86,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XT Camo
|
Rs 16,70,500
|
Rs 17,06,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XT Dark Edition
|
Rs 16,70,500
|
Rs 17,06,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XT+
|
Rs 17,30,500
|
Rs 17,66,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XT+ Camo
|
Rs 17,50,500
|
Rs 17,86,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XT+ Dark Edition
|
Rs 17,50,500
|
Rs 17,86,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZ
|
Rs 17,80,500
|
Rs 18,16,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZ Camo
|
Rs 17,99,500
|
Rs 18,35,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZ Dark Edition
|
Rs 17,99,500
|
Rs 18,35,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZ Dual Tone
|
Rs 17,99,500
|
Rs 18,35,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZ+
|
Rs 19,05,500
|
Rs 19,41,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZ+ Camo
|
Rs 19,24,500
|
Rs 19,60,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZ+ Dark Edition
|
Rs 19,24,500
|
Rs 19,60,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZ+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 19,24,500
|
Rs 19,60,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XMA
|
Rs 16,50,500
|
Rs 16,86,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZA
|
Rs 19,05,500
|
Rs 19,41,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZA Camo
|
Rs 19,24,500
|
Rs 19,60,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZA Dark Edition
|
Rs 19,24,500
|
Rs 19,60,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZA Dual Tone
|
Rs 19,24,500
|
Rs 19,60,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZA+
|
Rs 20,25,500
|
Rs 20,61,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZA+ Camo
|
Rs 20,45,500
|
Rs 20,81,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZA+ Dark Edition
|
Rs 20,45,500
|
Rs 20,81,900
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZA+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 20,45,500
|
Rs 20,81,900
|
+Rs 36,400
Except the base-spec XE, which gets a price hike of Rs 30,400, all other variants (including the Camo, Dark Edition, and dual-tone) have become pricier by Rs 36,400.
Tata Safari
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 14,69,000
|
Rs 14,99,400
|
+Rs 30,400
|
XM
|
Rs 16,00,000
|
Rs 16,36,400
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XT
|
Rs 17,45,000
|
Rs 17,81,400
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XT+
|
Rs 18,25,000
|
Rs 18,61,400
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZ
|
Rs 19,15,000
|
Rs 19,51,400
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZ+
|
Rs 19,99,000
|
Rs 20,35,400
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZ+ Adventure
|
Rs 20,20,000
|
Rs 20,56,400
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XMA
|
Rs 17,25,000
|
Rs 17,61,400
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZA
|
Rs 20,40,000
|
Rs 20,76,400
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZA+
|
Rs 21,25,000
|
Rs 21,61,400
|
+Rs 36,400
|
XZA+ Adventure
|
Rs 21,45,000
|
Rs 21,81,400
|
+Rs 36,400
Tata has increased the prices of all variants of the Safari by Rs 36,400. However, the base-spec XE is pricier by Rs 30,400.
Tata has also announced that the extended warranty and free services of all vehicles that were expiring between April and May are now valid until the end of June 2021.
