Tata Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 36,400

Modified On May 10, 2021 05:00 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

Only the Nexon EV has been spared from the price hike

  • Tata has increased the prices of the Tiago by up to Rs 15,400.

  • The prices of the Tigor have been hiked uniformly by Rs 10,400.

  • Tata’s Altroz is pricier by up to Rs 20,400.

  • The Nexon’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 16,400.

  • Tata’s Harrier and Safari SUVs have become costlier by up to Rs 36,400.

While most carmakers revised the prices of their models from April 1, 2021, a few others have hiked them this month. Now, Tata Motors has increased prices by an average of 1.8 percent across its lineup, excluding the Nexon EV. It has also stated that all bookings made until May 7 are exempt from the increment. Here’s a look at the updated model-wise prices:

Tata Tiago

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 4,85,500

Rs 4,99,900

+Rs 14,400

XT

Rs 5,49,500

Rs 5,62,900

+Rs 13,400

XZ

Rs 5,94,500

Rs 6,07,900

+Rs 13,400

XZ+

Rs 6,22,500

Rs 6,33,900

+Rs 11,400

XZ+ Dual Tone

Rs 6,32,500

Rs 6,43,900

+Rs 11,400

XTA

Rs 5,99,500

Rs 6,14,900

+Rs 15,400

XZA

Rs 6,46,500

Rs 6,59,900

+Rs 13,400

XZA+

Rs 6,74,500

Rs 6,85,900

+Rs 11,400

XZA+ Dual Tone

Rs 6,84,500

Rs 6,95,900

+Rs 11,400

  • Tata has hiked the prices of the Tiago by up to Rs 15,400.

Tata Tigor

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 5,49,500

Rs 5,59,900

+Rs 10,400

XM

Rs 6,09,500

Rs 6,19,900

+Rs 10,400

XZ

Rs 6,50,500

Rs 6,60,900

+Rs 10,400

XZ+

Rs 7,11,500

Rs 7,21,900

+Rs 10,400

XMA

Rs 6,61,500

Rs 6,71,900

+Rs 10,400

XZA+

Rs 7,63,500

Rs 7,73,900

+Rs 10,400

  • The prices of the Tigor have gone up uniformly by Rs 10,400.

Tata Altroz

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 5,69,500

Rs 5,79,900

+Rs 10,400

XM

Rs 6,30,500

Rs 6,45,900

+Rs 15,400

XM+

Rs 6,60,500

Rs 6,75,900

+Rs 15,400

XT

Rs 7,13,500

Rs 7,28,900

+Rs 15,400

XZ

Rs 7,70,500

Rs 7,85,900

+Rs 15,400

XZ (O)

Rs 7,85,500

Rs 8,00,900

+Rs 15,400

XZ+

Rs 8,25,500

Rs 8,40,900

+Rs 15,400

XT Turbo

Rs 7,73,500

Rs 7,93,900

+Rs 20,400

XZ Turbo

Rs 8,45,500

Rs 8,65,900

+Rs 20,400

XZ+ Turbo

Rs 8,85,500

Rs 9,05,900

+Rs 20,400

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 6,99,500

Rs 6,99,500

No change

XM

Rs 7,55,500

Rs 7,60,900

+Rs 5,400

XT

Rs 8,28,500

Rs 8,43,900

+Rs 15,400

XZ

Rs 8,85,500

Rs 9,00,900

+Rs 15,400

XZ (O)

Rs 9,00,500

Rs 9,15,900

+Rs 10,400

XZ+

Rs 9,45,500

Rs 9,55,900

+Rs 15,400

  • The prices of the standard Altroz have been increased by up to Rs 15,400 while the Altroz Turbo is now pricier by Rs 20,400.

  • Tata has spared the base-spec XE diesel variant from the hike.

Tata Nexon

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 7,09,900

Rs 7,19,900

+Rs 10,000

XM

Rs 7,99,500

Rs 8,15,900

+Rs 16,400

XM (S)

Rs 8,51,500

Rs 8,67,900

+Rs 16,400

XZ

Rs 8,99,500

Rs 9,15,900

+Rs 16,400

XZ+

Rs 9,79,500

Rs 9,95,900

+Rs 16,400

XZ+ Dual Tone

Rs 9,96,500

Rs 10,12,900

+Rs 16,400

XZ+ (S)

Rs 10,39,500

Rs 10,55,900

+Rs 16,400

XZ+ (S) Dual Tone

Rs 10,56,500

Rs 10,72,900

+Rs 16,400

XZ+ (O)

Rs 10,69,500

Rs 10,85,900

+Rs 16,400

XZ+ (O) Dual Tone

Rs 10,86,500

Rs 11,02,900

+Rs 16,400

XMA

Rs 8,59,500

Rs 8,75,900

+Rs 16,400

XMA (S)

Rs 9,11,500

Rs 9,27,900

+Rs 16,400

XZA+

Rs 10,39,500

Rs 10,55,900

+Rs 16,400

XZA+ Dual Tone

Rs 10,56,500

Rs 10,72,900

+Rs 16,400

XZA+ (S)

Rs 10,99,500

Rs 11,15,900

+Rs 16,400

XZA+ (S) Dual Tone

Rs 11,16,500

Rs 11,32,900

+Rs 16,400

XZA+ (O)

Rs 11,29,500

Rs 11,45,900

+Rs 16,400

XZA+ (O) Dual Tone

Rs 11,46,500

Rs 11,62,900

+Rs 16,400

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 8,45,500

Rs 8,49,900

+Rs 4,400

XM

Rs 9,32,500

Rs 9,48,900

+Rs 16,400

XM (S)

Rs 9,84,500

Rs 9,99,900

+Rs 15,400

XZ

Rs 10,32,500

Rs 10,48,900

+Rs 16,400

XZ+

Rs 11,12,500

Rs 11,28,900

+Rs 16,400

XZ+ Dual Tone

Rs 11,29,500

Rs 11,45,900

+Rs 16,400

XZ+ (S)

Rs 11,72,500

Rs 11,88,900

+Rs 16,400

XZ+ (S) Dual Tone

Rs 11,89,500

Rs 12,05,900

+Rs 16,400

XZ+ (O)

Rs 12,02,500

Rs 12,18,900

+Rs 16,400

XZ+ (O) Dual Tone

Rs 12,19,500

Rs 12,35,900

+Rs 16,400

XMA

Rs 9,92,500

Rs 10,08,900

+Rs 16,400

XMA (S)

Rs 10,44,500

Rs 10,60,900

+Rs 16,400

XZA+

Rs 11,72,500

Rs 11,88,900

+Rs 16,400

XZA+ Dual Tone

Rs 11,89,500

Rs 12,05,900

+Rs 16,400

XZA+ (S)

Rs 12,32,500

Rs 12,48,900

+Rs 16,400

XZA+ (S) Dual Tone

Rs 12,49,500

Rs 12,65,900

+Rs 16,400

XZA+ (O)

Rs 12,62,500

Rs 12,78,900

+Rs 16,400

XZA+ (O) Dual Tone

Rs 12,79,500

Rs 12,95,900

+Rs 16,400

  • Both the petrol- and diesel-powered versions (including the dual-tone variants) of the Nexon have become costlier by up to Rs 16,400.

  • The base-spec diesel XE Nexon is pricier by Rs 4,400, while the corresponding petrol XE sees a hike of Rs 10,000.

  • Tata has increased the price of the XM (S) diesel variant by Rs 15,400.

Tata Harrier

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 13,99,500

Rs 14,29,900

+Rs 30,400

XM

Rs 15,25,500

Rs 15,61,900

+Rs 36,400

XT

Rs 16,50,500

Rs 16,86,900

+Rs 36,400

XT Camo

Rs 16,70,500

Rs 17,06,900

+Rs 36,400

XT Dark Edition

Rs 16,70,500

Rs 17,06,900

+Rs 36,400

XT+

Rs 17,30,500

Rs 17,66,900

+Rs 36,400

XT+ Camo

Rs 17,50,500

Rs 17,86,900

+Rs 36,400

XT+ Dark Edition

Rs 17,50,500

Rs 17,86,900

+Rs 36,400

XZ

Rs 17,80,500

Rs 18,16,900

+Rs 36,400

XZ Camo

Rs 17,99,500

Rs 18,35,900

+Rs 36,400

XZ Dark Edition

Rs 17,99,500

Rs 18,35,900

+Rs 36,400

XZ Dual Tone

Rs 17,99,500

Rs 18,35,900

+Rs 36,400

XZ+

Rs 19,05,500

Rs 19,41,900

+Rs 36,400

XZ+ Camo

Rs 19,24,500

Rs 19,60,900

+Rs 36,400

XZ+ Dark Edition

Rs 19,24,500

Rs 19,60,900

+Rs 36,400

XZ+ Dual Tone

Rs 19,24,500

Rs 19,60,900

+Rs 36,400

XMA

Rs 16,50,500

Rs 16,86,900

+Rs 36,400

XZA

Rs 19,05,500

Rs 19,41,900

+Rs 36,400

XZA Camo

Rs 19,24,500

Rs 19,60,900

+Rs 36,400

XZA Dark Edition

Rs 19,24,500

Rs 19,60,900

+Rs 36,400

XZA Dual Tone

Rs 19,24,500

Rs 19,60,900

+Rs 36,400

XZA+

Rs 20,25,500

Rs 20,61,900

+Rs 36,400

XZA+ Camo

Rs 20,45,500

Rs 20,81,900

+Rs 36,400

XZA+ Dark Edition

Rs 20,45,500

Rs 20,81,900

+Rs 36,400

XZA+ Dual Tone

Rs 20,45,500

Rs 20,81,900

+Rs 36,400

  • Except the base-spec XE, which gets a price hike of Rs 30,400, all other variants (including the Camo, Dark Edition, and dual-tone) have become pricier by Rs 36,400.

Tata Safari

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XE

Rs 14,69,000

Rs 14,99,400

+Rs 30,400

XM

Rs 16,00,000

Rs 16,36,400

+Rs 36,400

XT

Rs 17,45,000

Rs 17,81,400

+Rs 36,400

XT+

Rs 18,25,000

Rs 18,61,400

+Rs 36,400

XZ

Rs 19,15,000

Rs 19,51,400

+Rs 36,400

XZ+

Rs 19,99,000

Rs 20,35,400

+Rs 36,400

XZ+ Adventure

Rs 20,20,000

Rs 20,56,400

+Rs 36,400

XMA

Rs 17,25,000

Rs 17,61,400

+Rs 36,400

XZA

Rs 20,40,000

Rs 20,76,400

+Rs 36,400

XZA+

Rs 21,25,000

Rs 21,61,400

+Rs 36,400

XZA+ Adventure

Rs 21,45,000

Rs 21,81,400

+Rs 36,400

  • Tata has increased the prices of all variants of the Safari by Rs 36,400. However, the base-spec XE is pricier by Rs 30,400.

Tata has also announced that the extended warranty and free services of all vehicles that were expiring between April and May are now valid until the end of June 2021.

R
Published by
Rohit
