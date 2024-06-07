Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Price Comparison

Published On Jun 07, 2024 07:07 PM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz Racer

Both Altroz Racer and i20 N Line is available with a 6-speed manual transmission, but the latter also gets the option of a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT)

The Tata Altroz Racer has finally gone on sale in India as a direct rival to the Hyundai i20 N Line. This sportier version of the Altroz not only gets a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, but also gets new styling elements and additional features over the regular Altroz. Let’s see how the Altroz Racer and i20 N Line fare against each other in terms of pricing.

Price Table

Tata Altroz Racer (introductory) Hyundai i20 N Line R1 - Rs 9.49 lakh N6 MT- Rs 10 lakh R2 - Rs 10.49 Lakh R3 - Rs 10.99 lakh N8 MT - 11.27 lakh

Key Takeaways

Tata is offering the Altroz Racer in three variants – R1, R2, and R3 – meanwhile the i20 N Line is available in only two broad variants: N6 and N8. The entry-level R1 variant of the Tata Altroz undercuts the entry-level N6 manual variant of the i20 N Line by a little over Rs 50,000.

The top-spec R3 variant of the Tata Altroz is Rs 28,000 more affordable than the corresponding top-spec N8 manual variant of the Hyundai i20 N Line. Whereas the difference between the mid-spec R2 variant of the Altroz Racer and top-spec i20 N line is Rs 78,000, with Racer being more affordable.

Both variants of the i20 N Line are being offered with a dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT), priced between Rs 11.15 lakh and Rs 12.37 lakh.

The Tata Altroz Racer uses the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS / 170 Nm) as the Nexon, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Currently it doesn’t get the option of any automatic transmission.

On other hand, the Hyundai i20 N Line is powered by a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS / 172 Nm). Hyundai offers it with both 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

Talking about features, the entry-level R1 variant of the Tata Nexon is fairly well-equipped with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, an 8-speaker sound system, automatic AC with rear vents, and cruise control. The higher-spec R2 and R3 variants also get features like a single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charging, and segment first ventilated front seats.

In terms of safety, the Altoz Racer gets 6 airbags as standard and electronic stability control (ESC), while a 360-degree camera is also on offer from the mid-spec R2 variant.

The i20 N Line on other hand also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, but the entry-level N6 variant comes with a smaller 8-inch touchscreen unit. Both variants of the i20 N Line come with loaded features like cruise control, automatic AC, wireless phone charging, and a single-pane sunroof.

In terms of safety, the i20 N Line also gets standard fitment such as six airbags and electronic stability control (ESC), but unlike the Altroz Racer, the N Line only comes with a rear parking camera.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom pan India

