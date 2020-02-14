Tata Altroz Joins Maruti Baleno & Hyundai Elite i20 At The Top Of The Sales Chart In January

Modified On Feb 14, 2020 06:07 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

Apart from the Honda Jazz, every other premium hatchback crossed the 100 unit sales figure

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is still the king of the segment.

Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz, crossed the 4,500 sales mark and secured third position.

Hyundai managed to ship over 8,000 units of the Elite i20.

The Honda duo continues to rank the least in the sales chart.

Overall, the segment witnessed a drop of almost 1.5 per cent.

The premium hatchback segment has now got a new contender in the form of the Tata Altroz . It goes up against the segment leaders such as the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20. Let’s see how each premium hatchback performed in January 2020 sales:

Premium hatchbacks and crosshatches January 2020 December 2019 MoM Growth Market share current (%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Honda Jazz 46 635 -92.75 0.14 4.43 -4.29 609 Hyundai Elite i20 8137 7740 5.12 25.74 33.69 -7.95 9849 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 20485 18464 10.94 64.81 47.94 16.87 14286 Volkswagen Polo 632 2210 -71.4 1.99 4.19 -2.2 1745 Honda WR-V 116 1398 -91.7 0.36 9.73 -9.37 1222 Tata Altroz 4505 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toyota Glanza 2191 1620 35.24 6.93 0 6.93 2248 Total 31607 32067 -1.43 99.97

Maruti Baleno: When it comes to the premium hatchback segment, the Baleno continues to be the preferred choice. This is evident as it still holds the highest market share of almost 65 per cent.

Hyundai Elite i20: The Hyundai Elite i20 took the second spot on the January sales chart. Its month-on-month (MoM) figures went up by more than 5 per cent while its market share went down from over 30 per cent to around 25 per cent when compared to the previous year.

Tata Altroz: Tata entered the premium hatchback segment with the Altroz. The carmaker has already shipped over 4500 units of the Altroz, helping it grab third spot on the sales chart.

Toyota Glanza: Toyota shipped 2000-odd units of the Baleno-based Glanza in January. The Glanza’s MoM figures witnessed the maximum growth among all the offerings in the segment. It now commands a market share of almost 7 per cent.

Volkswagen Polo: The Polo’s sales figures failed to cross even the 1000-unit mark in January. Its year-on-year (YoY) market share has dropped by 2.2 per cent.

Honda WR-V: One of the two Honda offerings in the segment, the WR-V is the second least sought-after premium hatchback. Its MoM figures have gone down by almost 92 per cent. It now has a market share of just 0.36 per cent.

Honda Jazz: Honda failed to ship even 50 units of the Jazz, making it the least popular premium hatchback. The MoM figures of the Jazz have dipped by almost 93 per cent, which is the worst in the segment. It has the least market share of 0.14 per cent.

