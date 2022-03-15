Modified On Mar 15, 2022 05:37 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

The DCT option will come with the Altroz’ 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and will also debut an Opel Blue shade for the hatch

Bookings are open for Rs 21,000.

To be the first automatic for the Altroz and the first Tata car to get a DCT option.

The DCT gearbox will be available on the XT, XZ, and XZ+ trims.

Deliveries are likely to begin shortly after its launch.

The Altroz also comes with 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

The DCT trims could command a premium of nearly a lakh over their petrol-MT counterparts.

The Tata Altroz DCT (or DCA in Tata’s speak) will be launched on March 21. Bookings have been underway for Rs 21,000 since March 2 for the hatchback’s first automatic option. It also marks the DCT (dual-clutch automatic) gearbox’s debut on a Tata model. A new Opel Blue shade will also be on offer. We expect its deliveries to commence shortly after its launch.

Tata will be providing this automatic option with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine (86PS/113Nm). It will be offered on the Altroz’ mid-spec XT and higher-spec XZ and XZ+ trims, along with the Dark Edition. The Altroz is also equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110PS/140Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (90PS/200Nm). A 5-speed MT is available as standard with all three engines.

The Altroz, with the new DCT option, will be the second premium hatchback in India to get this gearbox after the Hyundai i20. No changes are expected to be made to the exterior or the equipment list of the Altroz. The soon-to-be-discontinued Volkswagen Polo was the first model in this segment to introduce this gearbox but it was later axed during the BS6 transition.

We expect the DCT variants to command a premium of nearly a lakh over their corresponding petrol-manual counterparts. For reference, the Altroz’ petrol variants are priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz, and Hyundai i20.

